Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her 44th Birthday in a Skin-Tight Nude Dress

Kim Kardashian rang in her 44th birthday in style. The SKIMS founder celebrated her birthday on Monday, Oct. 21 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage of herself donning a nude dress for some early birthday celebrations. In one video posted on her Instagram Stories, the mother of four posed in front of a mirror in her “Birthday Suit” as she captioned it, wearing Diesel’s D-Rooney slip dress in a figure-hugging nude metallic material that appeared skin-tight. Kardashian accessorized with an embellished cross necklace and wore her hair in loose, long waves. That wasn’t her only fashionable moment as of late.

The post came one day after she attended the fourth annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles alongside her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kim wore a vintage Thierry Mugler 1998 plunging white corseted bodysuit with her hair styled in classic Hollywood waves as she accessorized with a Tiffany diamond choker and matching rings. “Mugler + Tiffany’s for the Academy Museum Gala,” she captioned her Instagram post.

While Kim is notorious for being a relationship girl, the three-time divorcee isn’t focused on finding love right now. “She’s not even dating anyone now. It’s all about work and the kids,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything,” the source continues, adding that while she’s busy in her work and legal career, she “seems great.” The insider added, “She had an early birthday celebration with her family. She seems fine about turning 44.”

Kim was last linked to football player, Odell Beckham Jr. She previously dated comedian Pete Davidson for 10 months, the latter was her first public relationship since her split from ex-husband, Kanye West.

In the meantime, she seems happy with her home life. Her famous family and friends have been posting birthday messages, including momager Kris Jenner and longtime friend, Lala Anthony.