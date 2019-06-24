Khloe Kardashian Reveals Only Friend She Can Trust Ahead of ‘KUTWK’ Cheating Scandal Episode

Khloe Kardashian revealed who the only friend she can trust is, ahead of the recent Keeping Up with the Kardashians cheating scandal episode.

The reality TV star shared a photo of herself and good friend Malika Haqq last week.

In the post comments, someone wrote, “The only friendship we trust.” Kardashian replied, saying, “Same.”

Obviously same. #CommentsByCelebs

On Sunday, the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal was addressed, with Kardashian claiming that Thompson told her the truth.

“Once Tristan finally landed in Cleveland, he saw my millions of text messages. He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it. When I got my questions answered, I was getting more details that everybody left and Jordyn still stayed,” Kardashian said during the episode.

“That she was sitting on his lap in a chair. They were all over each other. They were handsy. They made out. It’s disgusting. I’ll never understand the depths of his ick. I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and for myself,” she added.

The story Thompson seems to have told Kardashian is very different than the one Woods told Jada Pinkett Smith on her Red Table Talk show. She claimed that she was out partying with a group of friends one night and they all ended up going back to Thompson’s home.

“I was minding my business, dancing, drinking. Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. that was it,” she stated. “We all go to a house after. We’re not thinking about whose house or where it’s at. We’re all having fun, it’s in the moment. On the way out, they’re saying it’s Tristan’s house. I’m like cool, ok.”

“We’re all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’” Woods continued. “And that’s my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

She then admitted that Thompson did make a move on her, but that she did not reciprocate and that they never had a sexual encounter.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she confessed. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “