Remembering Reggie Bush’s Headline-Grabbing Relationship With Kim Kardashian

Reggie Bush will be remembered as one of the most exciting running backs in NFL and college football history. However, with Bush being a star running back with the USC Trojans and the New Orleans Saints, it has led to him dating notable celebrities, and the one who stands out the most is Kim Kardashian. The two dated for three years, and they were one of the hottest couples in Holywood. Both Bush and Kardashian have moved on as both are now married and both have kids.

Bush made a name for himself during his time at USC. It was in 2004 when fans started to really take notice of Bush, rushing for 908 yards and six touchdowns while catching 43 passes for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2005, Bush won the Heisman Trophy (which he vacated) after rushing for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns while recording 478 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Bush was then drafted by the Saints No. 2 overall in 2006. He was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2008 and he helped the Saints win the Super Bowl in 2009. Bush also spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills before calling it a career in 2017.

Here’s a close look at Bush’s relationship with Kardashian.

Met at ESPY Awards

It was reported Bush and Kardashian met at the 2007 ESPY Awards and they were introduced by Matt Leinart, who was Bush’s teammate at USC. After that, all the talk was Bush and Kardashian as they were two of the hottest stars at the time.

Off an On Relationship

As “hot” the couple was, they had their issues just like everyone else. They split in 2009 only to get back together a few months later. Both were very young at the time as Bush was 24 and Kardashian was 29.

Break Up

In 2010, the couple called it quits for good. According to Us Weekly, one of the reasons Bush and Kardashian broke up was becuase her fame was growing and it was too much for him to handle. One source told the publication: “Her fame is just a little too much for him to handle. She travels the world and has created brands. He just can’t keep up.”

No Contact

Despite the breakup being nearly 10 years ago, Bush and Kardashian haven’t talked to each other very much. Bush said back in 2018. “We don’t keep in touch. However, Bush also said “She’s doing a great job creating a brand for herself, her and her family. I’m happy for ’em … She’s very smart.”

Married to Kanye West

After Kardashian moved on from Bush, she got married twice. She was first married to former NBA player Kris Humphries for two years, and she then married hip-hop artist/producer Kanye West in 2014. Kardashian and West are still married and they have four kids together.

Bush Also Married

Bush has also moved past his relationship with Kardashian as he married Lilit Avagyan in 2014. The couple has three children together with the oldest being 6 years old and the youngest being 2. However, Bush’s wife has led to one celebrity asking this question.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence was a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! a couple of years ago and the first question she asked Kardashian is if she thinks if it’s a coincidence that Bush’s wife looks like her. Kardashian laughed and said: “This is going to be fun.”