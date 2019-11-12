Lamar Odom Engaged to Sabrina Parr After 3 Months of Dating

Lamar Odom has officially moved on from his ex, Khloe Kardashian, after popping the question to Sabrina Parr. The news comes after the couple have been together for just three months. Parr and Odom both shared the big news on their Instagram accounts.

“Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!,” Odom’s caption read.

“I SAID YES!,” Parr said on her post.

Before Parr, Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009 to 2016. Kardhashian filed for divorce in 2013, ultimately withdrawing the filing after Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel in Oct. 2015. Once he recovered, the divorce was finalized in December 2016.

In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians this season, she shared with her sister, Kim, that she still misses Odom, and regrets how she handled the end of their marriage.

“I always felt after, I think this overdose, that I did everything in my power to be there through sickness and health,” she said. “Once I saw that he, you know, wasn’t in the headspace to really want to change his bad situation then I was fine letting him go.”

It’s been an eventful few weeks for the former NBA player. On Nov. 6, Odom celebrated his 40th birthday. During his big day, Parr made sure he had the best day possible.

“I gotta give a special thanks to @getuptoparr who was full of surprises the whole day. From catered breakfast in the morning to getting this custom suit designed for me from @miguelwilsoncollection, and a beautiful dinner that I know took a lot of time and effort to put together. She’s amazing and has shown me so much about love and life! nothing but love to her and everyone that came through.”

In addition to a busy past week, Odom was active the month before as he was competing on Dancing With the Stars. His run on the show didn’t last too long, though, as he was the third one to be sent packing.

That being said, Odom expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

“I’m a fighter. I never quit,” he told PEOPLE after the heartbreaking elimination. “And I tried something new. I failed but … I learned something new about myself. It was humbling. It was humbling.”

As for what’s next for Odom, he added that he’s not sure yet.

“Maybe just go celebrate my book, focus on my children, maybe vacation,” he explained. “I have some free time on my hands; maybe I can focus on my public speaking? Change some lives with my story.”

It looks like he’ll be plenty busy as he prepares for their wedding.