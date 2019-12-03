Kardashians Reportedly ‘Furious’ After Caitlyn Jenner Talks About Strained Relationship With Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians are reportedly “furious” with Caitlyn Jenner, after the Olympian talked openly about her strained relationship with Khloe Kardashian. Jenner recently appeared on the reality TV series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, and, according to In Touch, claimed that she has not spoken with Khloe in “years.” A source told In Touch that the family is very upset about Jenner’s comments.

“The Kardashians, especially Khloé are beyond furious with Caitlyn for spilling the beans,” the insider told the outlet. “Kris [Jenner] is so mad right now that she’s threatening legal action, but it’s unlikely she’ll go ahead with it once they all calm down.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“One thing for sure is that they’re plotting to seek revenge by slamming Cait’s actions on KUWTK,” the source added. “No one can contact Caitlyn during her time in the jungle to warn her to stop talking unless ITV set it up.”

During her appearance on the British reality series, Jenner spoke about how most of the family handled the news of her transition from male to female, except for Khloe. “I went through every kid and Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process,” she said. “It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

“We were really close, I raised her since she was five years old. I really don’t know what her issues are,” Jenner later added.

Notably, earlier this year, Khloe also spoke about her relationship with Jenner, saying that she saw the pair as being amicable.

“I saw Caitlyn recently, trying to think when, but yeah, when I see Caitlyn, it’s fine,” she said in a May interview on Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser. “I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle for all of us … not because she was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled.”

It’s no secret that Jenner has had a bit of a roller coaster relationship in the years since her transition, but she reportedly still wants to “impress” them. In Touch spoke with Pam Behan, one of the Kardashians’ former nannies, about Jenner’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, and she revealed that she thought it was a strategic move by Jenner to get back in the family’s good graces.

“I would say this is a move to gain the Kardashian girls’ and ex Kris’ respect,” Behan said.