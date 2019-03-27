Khloe Kardashian Sends Good American Clothes to Fan After Sparking Backlash for Comment About Working Extra

Khloé Kardashian recently received backlash on social media after she responded to one fan’s comment about working overtime to afford a pair of Kardashian’s Good American jeans. But it seems the woman’s tweet actually prompted the reality star to send the fan her very own stash of clothes from the line.

On Tuesday, Kaelynn Abner shared photos of herself modeling her new apparel from Kardashian’s brand, which included workout gear and plenty of denim.

“I still can’t believe my tweet got so much attention,” she wrote. “I have adored [Khloe Kardashian] for so long and am so thankful she took the time out of her day to send me some AMAZING clothes. I never once took her tweet to be anything other than positive. My bulletin board says it all!!”

Kardashian responded to the post to express her excitement that Abner had received the package, tweeting, “I am so happy you received your Good American goodies!!! Keep working hard and being such a positive soul.”

Abner’s original tweet was shared on March 15 and read, “So I realized I have to work 20 hours in order to afford [Khloe Kardashian] jeans…and I’m in love with them…catch me picking up extra shifts.”

“Awwwwww this is so cute!!!! I’m so happy you enjoy them,” Kardashian responded.

Some of the 34-year-old’s followers immediately criticized her for the tweet.

“not to sound like a hater but this actually upsets me!!” one person wrote. “someone had to work a stupid amount of hours to afford ONE pair of jeans. A millionaire thinks it’s ‘cute’ that [people] have to calculate & think how many hours they have to work to afford little things.”

“Sick. She doesn’t even realize how tone deaf this is bc she’s been rich her whole life [laughing out loud],” added another. “‘Being poor is so cute! [laughing out loud].’”

“It’s cute that she has to work 20 hrs to afford 1 pair of jeans??? Yikes,” wrote a third.

Kardashian responded to the backlash in a reply to one fan, writing that she never thought her words would be taken in the context many saw them in.

