Brandon Jenner Says He Saw Caitlyn Jenner No More Than 6 Times Between Ages 8-25 After She Married Kris Jenner

It’s no secret that Brandon Jenner and his father Caitlyn Jenner have had a torn relationship most of Jenner’s life, but now he’s coming out and saying that when Caitlyn married Kris Jenner, that’s when their relationship changed. The former Olympian’s eldest son wrote an essay for To Me, He Was Just Dad, which is a collection of first-person stories that are gathered from children who have famous fathers. Inside his story, he opens up about just how few times he saw his dad growing up.

“I didn’t see my father more than half a dozen times between the ages 8 and 25,” he wrote, according to Page Six, before adding, “Sadly the infrequent exchanges felt more like staged photo opportunities than real bonding. In fact, they were stage photo ops for ‘family’ Christmas cards.” The turning point he says was when Caitlyn married the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in 1991. He admitted that as soon as those two tied the knot, he purposefully distanced himself because family became a business for his dad, and that’s not something he wanted to associate himself with.

“After Dad met and married Kris, family became a business for him, and I stayed away for most of my teenage years,” he confessed. “I didn’t want to be a part of their dynamic. I know now, though, that Dad was pretty unhappy in that house and felt like he wasn’t treated well.” While they may have been distanced from one another, it’s reported that Caitlyn is still close to her two daughters she has with Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

While he says that her marriage changed their relationship, he also revealed that Caitlyn wasn’t the easiest of fathers either. He recalled a moment in time where Caitlyn bought him a $250 dollar bike, but requested that Jenner pay her back, but had “no idea” how to do that at his age. While most of his childhood and teenage years weren’t easy for their relationship, Jenner says he’s on much better terms with the 70-year-old. He even thinks that if Caitlyn had come out as transgender earlier, he believes they would have had a much stronger relationship earlier on.

Jenner settled his divorce in July 2019 with ex-wife Leah Jenner, someone fans thought he would never part from. The two have been inseparable throughout the years, even making music together and sharing daughter Eva with. Now, he’s moved on to Cayley Stoker who he now has twins with.