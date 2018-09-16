Kris Jenner Reveals She Will Never Marry Again

Kris Jenner may be head over heels with boyfriend Corey Gamble, but she’s not looking to tie the knot with him anytime soon.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians mom, 62, shared her thoughts on getting married for a third time with friend Laura Wasser during the celebrity divorce lawyer’s new podcast, Divorce Sucks!, which PEOPLE shared an exclusive first look of Sunday.

Jenner has been married and divorced twice over the years, once to the late Robert Kardashian from 1978 to 1991, and then to Caitlyn Jenner, who at the time went by Bruce, from 1991 to 2014.

“Do you think you would ever do it again, Kris?” Wasser asked on the podcast.

“You know, you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” Jenner replied..

Gamble and Jenner have been dating for almost four years now, but Jenner said she’s not in a rush to change their relationship.

“I’m in a really great relationship right now and I’m happy and I don’t want to mess that up,” Jenner explained. “I used to listen to people say that, by the way, and think, ‘Oh, what a crock of you know what.’ “

But her views on marriage have evolved over time. “I don’t have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I’ve done that,” she said. “I’ve had the big wedding, I’ve had the babies and the kids — six of them, by the way. It’s not like we need to do that again; my body wouldn’t cooperate if I wanted it to.”

She continued, “I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I’m looking forward to my future and I just don’t think that I want to go there.”

This change has even helped Jenner understand daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s choice not to marry ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children.

“The more her and I communicated, and she told me how she felt and I just felt like, she knows what she’s doing. She’s got these amazing kids,” she said.

Jenner did admit she “was really excited when [daughter Kim Kardashian] got married and couldn’t have been happier for her, and [Kanye West] is such a great husband and such a great dad.”

“So, I think to each his own,” she concluded. “No two people are going to have the same opinion.”

