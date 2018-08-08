Kris Jenner Gives Hint About Ring When Asked About Corey Gamble Engagement Rumors

Thanks to his late-night game “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” James Corden knows how to extract particularly well-kept secrets from celebrities on CBS‘ The Late Late Show. When Kris Jenner appeared on Tuesday’s show to promote Keeping Up With the Kardashians, her host grilled her on a rumor that’s been circulating the internet as of late.

Toward the end of the game, Jenner had a choice to either eat a dead cricket or answer a question.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kris, you’ve been spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on your wedding finger,” Corden said to an audible audience reaction. “Are you and Corey Gamble engaged?”

Initially, Jenner said “no” while taking a long, hard look at the plate of crickets in front of her. Corden asked, “Do you mean ‘no, you’re not going to answer,’ or ‘no?’”

“No! I’m not going to answer,” Jenner said as the camera cut to a shot of Gamble on the side of the stage grinning from ear to ear.

“The ring’s right there!” Corden said, pointing to a sparkler on Jenner’s ring finger. “It’s a real giveaway.”

“This isn’t the ring,” Jenner replied, to which Corden exclaimed, “But there is a ring!”

Jenner laughed and took a bite of the cricket — expertly avoiding the question.

Rumors flew about the couple at the end of July when Jenner was spotted in Beverly Hills with what appeared to be an engagement ring on her finger. Click here to see the photo.

Jenner, 62, and Gamble, 37, have been dating for almost four years, though she has said in the past that she can’t see herself getting married for a third time. She was previously married to the late Robert Kardashian from 1978 to 1991. After her divorce from Kardashian, she married Caitlyn Jenner (then known as Bruce) in 1991. The couple divorced in 2014.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, Jenner told DeGeneres that although her 25-year age difference from Gamble doesn’t bother her (“Age is just a number,” she said), she isn’t sure if she’d want to “ruffle up” their relationship.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well,” she said at the time in February 2017. “So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russell]’s book. Or Kourtney [Kardashian]’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”