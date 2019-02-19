Jordyn Woods: Kylie Jenner’s BFF Allegedly Hooked up With Tristan Thompson Ahead of Khloe Kardashian Breakup

Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods is in major trouble with Kylie’s big sister Khloé Kardashian right now.

The 21-year-old regular on Keeping Up With the Kardashians is allegedly the catalyst for Kardashian’s split with father of her child Tristan Thompson, TMZ reported Tuesday, as sources told the outlet the two were spotted kissing and being “all over each other” while out on the town Saturday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian reportedly found out about the infidelity Monday and kicked the Cleveland Cavaliers player to the curb.

Neither Woods nor Jenner has commented publicly on the matter, but the model did post a photo of herself on Friday that has garnered some hateful remarks.

View this post on Instagram Lil Vibe @diesel @diesel__us ♥️ A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Feb 15, 2019 at 2:20pm PST

Fans of Kardashian and Jenner were quick to flood the photo with comments about the situation, urging Jenner to drop her longtime best friend.

“Look you even posted a photo from the night and place you hooked up with [Kardashian’s] boyfriend and baby daddy? Shame on you,” one user wrote. “Dump her [Jenner] she can not be trusted. If she can do it to your sister and your niece she will have no problem doing the same thing to you.”

“Why are you sleeping with your BFF sister’s man?” another asked, while a third chimed in, “Go get your own man. Tristan is a dog as everyone knows but for you to do this to Khloe and True?”

Jenner and Woods first met and became friends when the Instagram model moved to Calabasas at age 13, and the BFF was instrumental in Jenner’s decision to hide her pregnancy with boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby before giving birth to daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, 2018.

In March of that year, Woods told PEOPLE of being by her bestie’s side throughout pregnancy and the early days of motherhood, “It’s just a whole new experience. It’s something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go. I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child.”

“I’ve put myself in that situation of me actually carrying a child, and it’s not easy. It’s really not easy,” she added. “So I admire any woman who gave [birth] because that s— is crazy.”

She added that her friendship with the Kylie Cosmetics founder has not changed since she became a mom.

“It’s definitely the same,” Woods revealed. “If anything, I feel like no matter who you are friends with, no matter what happens, the more you experience together, the more you grow and the more you figure it out. It’s just about growing up. We are growing up now and it’s cool.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jordyn Woods