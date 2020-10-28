‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Cast: Then and Now

Kourtney Kardashian: Then (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty) When the reality series began in 2007, the eldest Kardashian sister was 28 and the co-owner of the Calabasas clothing boutique D-A-S-H, along with sisters Kim and Khloe. Kourtney Kardashian was dating her future baby daddy, Scott Disick. The couple met and began dating in 2006. In 2009, she and her sister Khloe launched the spin-off E! series, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, which ran for three seasons. Starting in 2011, Kardashian and her sister Kim starred in the spin-off series Kourtney and Kim Take New York. It ran for two seasons. prevnext

Khloe Kardashian: Then
The youngest Kardashian sister was only 23 when the show began in 2007. The D-A-S-H co-owner married NBA player Lamar Odom in 2009 after dating for a month. The same year, she and her sister Kourtney debuted in the spin-off E! series, Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami. From 2011-2012, Kardashian and Odom had a short-lived reality series called Khloé & Lamar. The reality star and her baller beau divorced in 2016. During the run of KUTWTK, the California girl dated rapper French Montana and NBA player James Harden. In 2016, Kardashian briefly had her own FYI talk show called Kocktails with Khloe.

Rob Kardashian: Then
Named after his father, the late O.J. Simpson attorney Robert Kardashian, the younger Kardashian was 20 and a business student at USC when the show began. Rob Kardashian was originally seen dating former Cheetah Girl star Adrienne Bailon. In 2011, he competed on Season 13 of ABC's Dancing With the Stars, and placed second. In 2012, he launched his sock line, Arthur George, which was named for himself, his father and his grandfather.

Kendall Jenner: Then
Jenner was 11 when the reality series began filming. The then-primary student at Sierra Canyon School was featured on KUWTK, but originally had a much smaller role. As she grew up, the show documented the beginning of her modeling career.

Kendall Jenner: Now
The reality-star-turned-model has walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and on runways across the world. The Calabasas-born-and-raised celeb became the subject of public ridicule after starring in a Pepsi commercial that, according to its critics, made light of police brutality. Jenner was also one of the models who promoted 2017's now-infamous Fyre Festival. Forbes ranked the brunette the highest-paid model of 2018.

Kylie Jenner: Then
The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling was 10 when the reality series began. Like sister Kendall, Kylie Jenner was a student at the Chatsworth private school Sierra Canyon. Jenner was featured on the reality series from its earliest episodes, but did not become one of its stars until she was a teenager. In a 2015 episode of KUWTK, Jenner admitted to getting lip fillers to create her signature pout.

Kylie Jenner: Now
After fans tried to replicate her lips, the teenaged Kylie Jenner launched her now-famous, liquid-matte, lipstick-and-lip pencil duo, the Kylie Lip Kit. Due to the start-up's success, she renamed the brand Kylie Cosmetics, and expanded her product line. The reality star began dating rapper Tyga in 2015. The couple later split in 2017. That same year, Jenner began dating rapper Travis Scott, and starred in a short-lived KUWTK spin-off called Life of Kylie.

Kris Jenner: Then
When the series began in 2007, the reality-TV matriarch was running her production company, Jenner Productions, and was married to Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, who was then known as Bruce Jenner. In 2013, the former wife of attorney Robert Kardashian had a daytime talk show called Kris. It lasted for six weeks. During KUWTK, the reality star ended her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner; the couple divorced in 2015. During their separation, Kris Jenner began dating Corey Gamble.

Caitlyn Jenner: Then
When the series began, the Olympic gold medalist was navigating life as a parent to a brood of up-and-coming reality stars. In 2015, during a 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer, Jenner announced her transgender identity. Jenner took a step back from being one of the KUWTK stars that same year. The athlete then starred in the reality series, I Am Cait, which ran for two seasons.

Caitlyn Jenner: Now
In 2017, the reality star released a tell-all book, The Secrets of My Life, which criticized ex-wife Kris Jenner. The book, along with Jenner's performance on the British reality series I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, reportedly created a rift between Jenner and the rest of her family. Although it was widely speculated in the late 2010s that Caitlyn Jenner was dating twentysomething friend Sophia Hutchins, the rumor was put to rest by Hutchins.

Scott Disick: Then
Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend quickly became a fan favorite for his hilarious one-liners and outsider-on-the-inside perspective of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The reality star has appeared on every season of KUWTK as well as on several of its spin-off series, including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons. Scott Disick is the father of Kourtney's three children. The couple, who split in 2015, never married.

Corey Gamble: Then
The Justin Bieber tour manager and Kris Jenner first met at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th-birthday party in 2014. They began dating that year. Corey Gamble joined the cast of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2015.

Corey Gamble: Now
Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner have kept fans guessing about whether or not they are engaged. In 2018, as a guest on CBS' The Late Late Show, Jenner was questioned about the diamond ring she wore on her left hand. Jenner answered: "This isn't the ring … But there is a ring!" As of 2020, the couple still had not wed.

Tyga: Then
The rapper, who previously dated Blac Chyna and fathered their son, King Cairo, came into the orbit of KUWTK via Kylie Jenner. Tyga met Jenner at the 16th-birthday bash for the beauty mogul's sister Kendall. They began dating in 2015. He was 26. She was 18. The couple split in 2017.

Tyga: Now
Post-split, Tyga and Kylie Jenner remain friendly. The "Ibiza" rapper was hospitalized while on tour in 2019. In 2020, the hip-hop outlet XXL called the celeb "one of the most entertaining rappers you need to follow on TikTok."

Blac Chyna: Then
Tyga's ex Blac Chyna first appeared on KUWTK when she began dating Rob Kardashian in 2016. During their tumultuous relationship, the couple had a daughter, got engaged and starred in a reality show called Rob & Chyna. In 2017, the couple endured a very public and messy breakup.

Blac Chyna: Now
Since splitting with Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna has been focused on her two children, Dream and King Cairo, as well as on her multiple beauty and fashion businesses. In 2020, the model released a song called "My Word."

Brandon Jenner: Then
In the early years of KUWTK, Brandon Jenner, the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, and half-brother to Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, was frequently featured with his then-girlfriend and music partner, the former Leah Felder. Together, the duo performed as Brandon & Leah. Their song, "Showstopper," was the theme song for Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. The couple married in 2012. They have a daughter together.

Malika Haqq: Then
Khloe Kardashian's BFF began appearing on KUWTK in Season 2. Malika Haqq later appeared on Khloe & Lamar, and the D-A-S-H-centric show, Dash Dolls, which aired on E! for one season.

Malika Haqq: Now
In 2018, Haqq was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother UK. In 2019, the reality personality partnered with BFF Khloe Kardashian and Becca Cosmetics on the makeup line, Becca BFF. In 2020, she gave birth to a baby boy.