Classic Rock Star Dies After Being Hospitalized Since February: RIP to Ian Hampton

Legendary Sparks bass player Ian Hampton, who played with the pop duo made up of brothers Rob and Russell Mael in the 1970s, died last week. He was 79.

Hampton’s daughter-in-law, Judi Hampton, shared in a Facebook post that the musician died on Wednesday, June 3 after spending months in the hospital. No cause of death has been revealed.

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Judi wrote that Hampton “had been unwell for some time and had been in the hospital since February.” She said that he spent the last few weeks of his life in a nursing home and then “sadly, on Wednesday he passed away.”

“As a family, we are understandably heartbroken and are taking some time to be together and support one another,” she continued, asking for privacy for the family. “Thank you for your kindness, understanding and support.”

Sparks, studio group portrait, London, 1974, L-R Norman ‘Dinky’ Diamond, Ron Mael, Russ Mael, Ian Hampton, Trevor White. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Brothers Ron and Russell Mael, better known as Sparks, paid tribute to their former bassist. They shared an Instagram photo of themselves with Hampton during the 1970s period they worked together.

“We are sad to hear that Ian Hampton has passed away,” they wrote. “Ian was a great bass player who toured and recorded with Sparks on Propaganda (1974) and Indiscreet (1975). Ian’s enthusiastic spirit will be missed as he stayed close to Sparks’ world throughout the years. Our condolences go to his family and friends.”