‘FBI: International’ Star Joins New Fox Drama

An FBI: International star is heading to Fox.

According to Deadline, Luke Kleintank has joined the upcoming drama The Interrogator as a series regular opposite lead Stephen Fry.

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From Lionsgate Television and Fox Entertainment Studios, The Interrogator has received a 12-episode straight-to-series order for the 2026-27 season. The series “centers on former MI6 agent Conrad Henry (Fry) and his elite team. When conventional methods have failed, Henry’s quirky charm, superior intellect, and mind-bending behavioral maneuvers make him the only man able to lockpick the minds of the world’s most dangerous criminals.”

Pictured: Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester. Photo: Andrea Miconi/CBS

Kleintank will portray Voss, “a member of Conrad Henry’s small circle of analysts/advisors. He’s former Special Forces, an Army whistleblower with a strong moral code. A former Colorado farm boy, he’s quiet, outdoorsy, and prefers dogs to people… except for an unlikely clandestine romance with fellow team member Florence that can only stay secret for so long.”

Fry wrote the pilot script, with revisions from Matt Pyken and William Harper. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie serve as executive producers and showrunners. Fry executive producers alongside Harper and Paul McGuigan, who will also direct. Additional EPs include Anthony Bregman and Miriam Mintz of Likely Story, Pyken, Neil Burger, and Anonymous Content.

Pictured: Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester. (Photo by Nelly Kiss/CBS via Getty Images)

Luke Kleintank is best known for his lead role as Special Agent Scott Forrester in the first three seasons of CBS’ FBI: International. He is also known for Sleep No More, The Good Neighbor, Midway, The Goldfinch, Crown Vic, The Man in the High Castle, Max, Person of Interest, Sacrifice, Pretty Little Liars, and Bones. Along with The Interrogator, Kleintank will be appearing in the upcoming drama Residue. The two projects mark Kelintank’s first roles since starring in FBI: International.

Additional information on The Interrogator has not been revealed, including when it’s expected to premiere on Fox. The network has not revealed its fall 2026 lineup, but in a matter of weeks, that should change. More casting news should also be revealed soon, and fans will know who else will be joining Kleintank and Fry. For now, fans can watch Kleintank in FBI: International, which is streaming on Peacock. The CBS procedural ended last year after four seasons, while FBI: Most Wanted ended after six seasons, after the two were canceled by CBS.