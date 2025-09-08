‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Deletes Swimsuit Photo After Being Body-Shamed

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t letting body shamers get her down.

The Full House alum, 49, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to address her decision to delete a photo of herself at the beach in a bathing suit that she had posted to her profile the day before.

Asked why the photo had disappeared, Bure answered that it “wasn’t worth it” for her to take the comments by people “discussing [her] body.”

“I was at the beach. I was in a one-piece, not a bikini. I am soaking up the end of summer. I was having fun,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a yellow maxi dress.

“It wasn’t about my bathing suit or my body,” she continued. “But the comments became flooded with people discussing my body.” The Fuller House actress concluded, “It wasn’t worth it. I took it down.”

Bure has spoken openly about her body image struggles in the past, telling Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong during an episode of their Pod Meets World podcast last year that being in the public eye as a young lady sparked many of her issues.

Bure said that she felt like she was “always the chubby-cheeked girl,” and while she now knows she was just a “normal, average” teen, meeting Full House fans in real life often left her questioning herself.

“You meet people, and they’re always, like, ‘You’re so much thinner in person,’” she explained. “And you’re just like, ‘Is that all people see? Do they just see my chubby cheeks?’ And so, of course, as a teenager, you feel that insecurity whether you’re on television or not. But it gets magnified when you are.”

Bure later struggled with bulimia when she was 18. “It was binging and purging,” she said. “I’m a bulimic. I still say I’m a bulimic because the thoughts, whether I’m doing that or not, never leave me. I still need the tools to say, ‘No, Candace, we’re not doing that.”

She continued, “I feel like a broken record. I’m 49 years old, and I’m, like, ‘Why do I think about this so much? Why does it even matter so much?’ It’s so ridiculous, and yet, I’m still thinking about it.”