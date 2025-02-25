Oscars 2025: Where to Stream All 10 Best Picture Nominees

As the 2025 Oscars approach this weekend, there’s not much time remaining to catch up on all the nominated films. You can see all of this year’s Oscar nominations by clicking this link. With the 97th Academy Awards airing this Sunday at 7 PM on ABC, here’s a list of all ten Best Picture nominees and where you can watch them at home.

Anora

Play video

This screwball comedy (and odds-on Best Picture favorite) stole everyone’s hearts last year, as Mikey Madison plays sex worker Anora “Ani” Mikheeva who finds her fairy-tale ending with Vanya, a Russian oligarch—but Ani’s dream quickly turns to a nightmare after his mob family comes to town to annul their marriage, and she spends one wild night chasing Vanya all over New York City. It has six nominations at this year’s ceremony, including Best Actress for Madison’s performance. Anora is still in theaters, and is now available to rent on your preferred VOD platform.

The Brutalist

Play video

The Brutalist stars Adrien Brody as a Hungarian-Jewish architect who arrives in the United States in search of the American Dream after escaping Nazi Germany. A rich industrialist recruits him to build a community center—however, their business relationship soon becomes exploitative. The Brutalist received the second-most nominations at this year’s Oscars. It is also still in theaters, and is available for purchase on VOD services like Amazon and Apple.

Conclave

Play video

Conclave feels like a murder mystery with no actual murders. As Catholic cardinals from all across the globe gather in the wake of the pope’s death to elect a successor, the leader of the conclave (Ralph Fiennes) uncovers several shocking secrets about each of its members. Conclave is now streaming on Peacock, or available to watch on VOD.

A Complete Unknown

Play video

Timothée Chalamet plays a young Bob Dylan in this music biopic. (Chalamet is a heavy favorite to win Best Actor for his performance here.) A Complete Unknown is still in theaters, and available today on any VOD service.

Dune: Part Two

Play video

Another Chalamet-starring Best Pic nominee, this sci-fi drama continues the epic saga based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 classic novel Dune. You can stream Dune: Part Two on both HBO Max and Netflix.

Nickel Boys

Play video

Based on the groundbreaking Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, Nickel Boys follows two African-American children who are sent to an abusive Florida boarding school during the era of Jim Crow. What makes this adaptation especially unique is its first-person perspective for the entire runtime. Nickel Boys is streaming on MGM+ and available for rent on VOD.

Emilia Pérez

Play video

This bizarre French musical about a transgender Mexican cartel leader who enlists a lawyer (Zoe Saldana) to help her transition is the most-nominated film of this year’s ceremony, although it’s now unlikely it will take any awards home given the massive controversy and fallout surrounding transgender starlet Karla Sofía Gascón’s outlandishly racist tweets. You can stream Emilia Pérez on Netflix.

I’m Still Here

Play video

Based on a true story, I’m Still Here follows real-life activist Eunice Paiva (played by Fernanda Torres) trying to cope with the abduction and disappearance of her politician husband during the 1964 anti-communist military dictatorship in Brazil. The movie is the highest-grossing Brazilian film of the decade, and is widely assumed to take home Best International Feature. Torres is the second Brazilian woman to be nominated for Best Actress. The first? Her mother, who she is named after. You can rent the international hit on some VOD services, including Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

The Substance

Play video

This enthralling body-horror sci-fi flick is turning heads for Demi Moore’s Best Actress-nominated performance as Elisabeth Sparkle, a past-her-prime fitness guru who gets recommended a mysterious ‘substance’ that will create a younger, better version of herself (played by Margaret Qualley.) Of course, the two bodies end up hating each other while juggling for control of the same consciousness, which ends in a gruesome finale that must be seen to be believed. The Substance is streaming on Mubi, and available for rent on VOD.

Wicked

Play video

It’s unlikely you need a primer on Wicked at this point. Now the highest-grossing musical adaptation of all time, Wicked attempts to show viewers “what really happened” before The Wizard of Oz. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in the musical that’s dazzled audiences all across the globe. You can currently rent Wicked on any VOD platform, or wait until it hits Peacock on March 21 with special bonus features attached.