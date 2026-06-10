Netflix Reveals Its No. 1 Show of the Week, and Polymarket Nailed It

A new show has taken over the Netflix charts! The streaming giant updated its Top 10 list Tuesday afternoon for the week of June 1-7, showing that The Boroughs has been booted from its No. 1 spot in the country.

The new show reigning supreme as Netflix’s most-watched show of the week is Michael Jackson: The Verdict. The documentary series follows key players from the King of Pop’s infamous child molestation trial in 2005.

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According to FlixPatrol data, The Verdict debuted at Netflix’s No. 1 spot on June 3 and has stayed there until very recently. The data tracker shows that the docuseries slipped to No. 2 for the first time on June 10.

The popularity of the show is likely due in part to the blockbuster biopic, Michael, which has been a smash hit at the box office. The Jaafar Jackson-starring movie has made $889 million worldwide so far this summer following its April 21 release, according to Box Office Mojo.

Polymarket bettors correctly predicted that The Verdict would claim the top spot of the week. Traders gave the show a 97% chance of being the No. 1 Netflix show. It’s clear the show has taken the streamer by storm.

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The previous week’s No. 1 show, The Boroughs, dropped to No. 5 on Netflix’s Top 10 list this past week. The sci-fi series from the Duffer Brothers features a group of heroes in a seemingly picturesque retirement community who must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have: time.

Netflix’s Top 10 Shows (June 1-7)

Michael Jackson: The Verdict The Witness The Four Seasons Season 2 Instadocs: Alex Murdaugh, Unconvicted The Boroughs Season 1 AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy Nemesis WWE Raw: 2026 – June 1, 2026 Lawmen: Bass Reeves The Four Seasons Season 1

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