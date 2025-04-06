There won’t be any more of Steve Kornacki’s big board on MSNBC.

Comcast is spinning off MSNBC into its own corporate entity, separate from NBC proper—and Kornacki has elected to remain with NBC.

The popular data analyst signed a deal with NBC that will expand his presence and feature him in even more of the network’s programming, like Meet The Press, Today, NBC Nightly News and the Olympics. However, he will not appear on any further MSNBC programming.

The new deal names him chief data analyst at NBC and also allows him to pursue projects on other networks as long as the projects have no connection to politics or sports, his two main areas of coverage on the channel.

Kornacki began his career as a political writer online before joining MSNBC in 2012. He became a pop culture sensation during the 2020 election for his general enthusiasm, his witty banter, and his trademark khaki pants from The Gap. He was named one of the Sexiest Men Alive in 2020 by People Magazine.

After his rise to success on the network, NBC expanded his role to have him cover sports as well as politics. Famously, he was one of the only people to correctly predict the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby.