‘Baywatch’ and ‘ER’ Actor’s ‘Heart Suddenly Stopped’: Anthony Guidera Dead at 65

Anthony Guidera, an actor who appeared on hit shows such as Baywatch and ER, passed away after his heart “suddenly stopped.” He was 65 years old.

While speaking to TMZ, Guidera’s wife, Valarie, revealed that while in the living room of their Southern California home on May 11, the actor collapsed and his heart stopped beating.

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Guidera was rushed to a nearby hospital and put on life support for three weeks. He died on Sunday after doctors removed him from life support.

Valarie further revealed that doctors have no idea what led to her husband’s heart suddenly stopping.

Astara, a “spiritual foundation” in Palos Verdes Estates, California, where Guidera and his wife volunteered, issued a statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Astara’s Reverend Anthony,” the statement reads. “We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible taking each moment as it comes. Please hold his eternal light in your hearts and his family in your prayers.”

A close friend of the couple also paid tribute. “From Beverly Hills to Scottsdale and everywhere in between, Anthony lit up our holidays, barbecues, birthdays, and everyday celebrations with his handsome smile, warm spirit, and that special light that made every gathering feel like home,” the tribute reads. “He was a precious soul — beautiful inside and out — who touched everyone he met with kindness, laughter, and a depth of faith that lifted us all.”

Valarie commented on the post, “Thank you for walking through life’s happier times with us, for the unforgettable celebrations, endless smiles and for being a meaningful part of our too short story.”

Born on October 18, 1960, Guidera went into acting in 1990. His first role was a bodyguard in The Godfather: Part III. He went on to appear in films such as Species, The Rock, The Postman, and Armageddon. The actor notably won an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss with Species co-star Natasha Henstridge in 1996.

In addition to Baywatch and ER, Guidera had roles in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Angel. His acting career ended in 2005.