Spicy New Netflix Movie Claims No. 1 Spot: Did Polymarket Get It Right?

There’s a new movie spicing things up on Netflix this week!

Netflix released its Top 10 list for the week of June 1-7 on Tuesday, revealing that a new Netflix original movie has claimed the top spot held by multiple weeks by The Crash.

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Office Romance, the new rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein, was the most-watched movie in the United States last week, the streamer says. The R-rated comedy debuted at No. 1 on Saturday, June 6 and has stayed in that spot ever since, according to FlixPatrol data.

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In Office Romance, a pair of new coworkers secretly begin an intimate physical relationship, which quickly blossoms into love, despite their company’s strict policy on work relationships. Lopez plays Jackie Cruz, CEO of her family’s airline. She partners with a new lawyer at the company, Daniel Blanchflower (Goldstein), on a lawsuit they’re facing. Sparks fly, making it impossible to resist the company’s strict policy against office romances.

Polymarket traders predicted that Office Romance would take the top spot. In fact, they gave the movie a whopping 99% chance of being the most-watched Netflix film of the week.

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In a similar scenario, Polymarket bettors correctly predicted the No. 1 show of the week too — click here to read more.

Office Romance had enough spice and spark to boost The Crash from the No. 1 movie spot, a title it held for multiple weeks since its debut in May. The Crash is a documentary that follows the families affected by an Ohio car crash that left two young men dead and the driver, a young woman, suspected of murdering them.

Netflix’s Top 10 Movies (June 1-7)

Office Romance GOAT David The Crash Bee Movie Passengers The Murder of Rachel Nickell Creed III Creed Fast Charlie

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