Light and refreshing, clean tasting, and clean eating, this Chilled Clean Green Soup is a spectacular way to cleanse your pallet before a main dish. The cucumber is full of antioxidants that will provide relief for any inflammatory ailment, like arthritis or heart conditions, while the mint will make sure everything is flowing OK in your digestive system. This soup is a powerhouse of soothing energy, perfect for days when you’ve overexerted yourself physically. (Hey, we don’t mess around when it comes to workouts!) Pair it with lean turkey on pita bread, or grilled and sliced chicken for a clean and nutritious meal.
Recipe: Chilled Clean Green Soup
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 2 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
- ½ avocado, peeled and pitted
- 1 small cucumber, peeled and chopped
- ¼ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
- 8-10 fresh mint leaves, torn small
- juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)
- ½ teaspoon lime zest
- ½ cup cold water
- salt, to taste
Instructions
- Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 104
Calories from fat: 52
Fat: 6g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 2mg
Sodium: 22mg
Carbohydrates: 12g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 5g
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.