Light and refreshing, clean tasting, and clean eating, this Chilled Clean Green Soup is a spectacular way to cleanse your pallet before a main dish. The cucumber is full of antioxidants that will provide relief for any inflammatory ailment, like arthritis or heart conditions, while the mint will make sure everything is flowing OK in your digestive system. This soup is a powerhouse of soothing energy, perfect for days when you’ve overexerted yourself physically. (Hey, we don’t mess around when it comes to workouts!) Pair it with lean turkey on pita bread, or grilled and sliced chicken for a clean and nutritious meal.

Here’s how to peel and pit that avocado:

Recipe: Chilled Clean Green Soup

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 2 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

½ avocado, peeled and pitted

1 small cucumber, peeled and chopped

¼ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

8-10 fresh mint leaves, torn small

juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)

½ teaspoon lime zest

½ cup cold water

salt, to taste

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 104

Calories from fat: 52

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 2mg

Sodium: 22mg

Carbohydrates: 12g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 5g

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.