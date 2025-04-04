Amy Duggar’s Husband Facing ‘Possible Life-Threatening Medical Concerns’

Amy Duggar is opening up about husband Dillon King’s possibly “life-threatening” health struggles.

The Counting On alum, 38, took to Instagram on Thursday to wish her husband a happy birthday while admitting the celebrations this year look a little different due to Dillon’s medical concerns.

“Normally we’d be celebrating in a huge way but currently we are facing some possible life threatening medical concerns,” she wrote alongside a photo of Dillon lying on a gurney in a medical office. “Today I’d like to ask for some prayers on his behalf. I know God has him, but we welcome the prayers!! I can’t think of a better gift for him!”

Duggar didn’t share any specifics about her husband’s health issues, but wrote that he is the “best dad on the planet” to their 5-year-old son Daxton and “loved by so many family and friends.” She concluded with a message to her husband, “Dillon we can get through anything together.”

The comment section was quickly filled with prayers and well-wishes from friends and family. “Happy birthday, Dillon! Praying for you all,” Amy’s cousin Jinger Duggar wrote, as Jinger’s sister Jill Duggar added, “HBD Dillon! Praying for y’all!”

The Duggar cousin, who tied the knot with King in September 2015, hinted at a tough time for her family back in a December 2024 Instagram Reel looking back ahead of the new year.

“You’ll see ton of happy highlights on this reel but what you wont see is the stress, the tears, staying up late because so much has been on my mind with a new project I’m working on,” she wrote, adding that she and her husband had also “had our fair share of challenges in every direction this year.”

Amy Duggar and Dillon King arrive at WE tv's Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present & Future event at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

In addition to weathering the loss of “our precious Meme,” Amy said she and her husband “learned who we can trust,” writing that “family are the people who show up for you.”



“We’ve grown, we’ve had a lot of heart to hearts, we’ve pivoted , we are healing, but most importantly the hardships brought us to have some deep conversations and we’ve had to rely on the Lord for our answers,” she continued. “If I’m being completely 100% real with you … we are emotionally drained and exhausted. God is good though despite what we have been going through. He has shown up every single time.”