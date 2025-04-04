Russell Brand Charged With Rape and Sexual Assault

Russell Brand has been charged with rape, indecent assault and sexual assault in London.

London’s Metropolitan Police said Friday morning that the British comedian and actor will be charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault after an 18-month investigation.

Channel 4 and The Sunday Times previously reported sexual assault allegations against the 49-year-old, sparking the police investigation into Brand. The charges relate to four separate women. It is alleged that Brand raped a woman in 1999, indecently assaulted a woman in 2001, orally raped and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004 and sexually assaulted a woman between 2004 and 2005.

Brand will appear in court in London on May 2, police said. Det. Supt. Andy Furphy, who is leading the investigation, said, “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.” Furphy said that the investigation remains open and that anyone who has been affected by the case can come forward to speak with police. Furphy said that a dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk.

Brand has previously denied allegations of rape, assault and emotional abuse made against him. He has been working and living in the U.S. full time as of late. “I don’t live in the United Kingdom anymore because I personally have experienced how the media, government and judiciary — if you suddenly become an inconvenience — will find ways to attack and shut you down,” he said recently on his Rumble platform.

Brand could be detained by U.S. police under an international arrest warrant and The Home Office would have to submit a formal extradition request to Washington to seek his return to Britain.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.