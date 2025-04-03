5 Biggest ‘Yellowjackets’ Deaths So Far

Yellowjackets hasn’t yet wrapped its third season, but the Paramount+ with Showtime’s supernatural survival series has no shortage of brutal and devastating deaths.

Warning: This post contains Yellowjackets spoilers.

The hit show premiered on Showtime back in 2019 and tells the story of a ’90s high school soccer team after their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, leaving them stranded for 19 months. The episodes cut between the past, chronicling their descent into madness and the extreme lengths they’re willing to go to for survival, and 25 years later as they attempt to move on with their lives.

Over the course of just three seasons, fans have watched as death has rocked not just the teen timeline, but also the adult timeline, the wilderness still haunting the surviving Yellowjackets even after their rescue. Keep scrolling to see five of the biggest deaths on the show so far.

Jackie Taylor

Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Yellowjackets Season 1 was marked by numerous deaths – several Yellowjackets in the plane crash, Travis, and Laura Lee, to name a few – but none was more shocking than that of Jackie. The Yellowjackets team captain froze to death in the Season 1 finale, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi,” following a raw fight with her best friend Shauna, who at that point was revealed to be pregnant by Jeff, that laid bare all of the not-so glamorous details of their friendship. Unable to stay in the same space as Shauna, she decides to spend the night outside, unaware that winter would arrive. The following morning, Shauna finds her best friend frozen to death and covered in snow.

Jackie’s death was not only heartbreaking, but marked a turning point for the show, with the survivors turning to cannibalism just a few episodes later in Season 2.

Javi Martinez

Luciano Leroux as Javi in YELLOWJACKETS, “Storytelling”. Photo Credit: Kimberley French/SHOWTIME.

Javi disappeared in Season 1 only to return in Season 2 to become the latest victim of the “wilderness.” After Natalie drew the Queen card amid the girl’s bid to save Lottie with a ritualistic hunt in Season 2, Episode 8, “Storytelling,” Javi attempts to lead Natalie to safety, only for the ice to crack beneath his feet, sending him plunging into freezing water.

Although Natalie initially made an effort to save him, when Misty points out that if she does, she’ll die, she ultimately decides to sacrifice him to the wild. Javi dies struggling to save himself as the rest of the Yellowjackets stand by and watch.

Javi’s death marked the girls’ first lethal sacrifice to the “wilderness.”

Natalie Scatorccio

Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

While fans expected to see a rising death toll in the teen timeline as the surviving Yellowjackets slowly descended into madness, no one was expecting to see the death toll rise in the adult timeline. Following adult Travis’ death in Season 1, Season 2 left fans reeling in the Season 2 finale when Natalie became the latest victim of the wilderness.

After being kidnapped and taken to Lottie’s compound, Natalie and the rest of the surviving adult Yellowjackets gather in the woods for another ritualistic sacrifice to appease “It.” Although Shauna is the one to draw the Queen card, and thus becomes the hunted, it is Natalie who dies in a death that tragically mirrors that of Javi’s: a sacrifice. After Lisa finds the Yellowjackets mid-hunt, and points a gun at Natalie, Misty charges at her with syringe filled with a lethal dose of phenobarbital, which she accidentally injects into Natalie when she steps in front of Lisa to protect her.

Natalie dies in Misty’s arms in a tragic turn of events that, according to Lottie, appeased the wilderness.

Lottie Matthews

Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

The cryptic tape sent to Shauna at the beginning of the season hasn’t been the only mystery in Yellowjackets Season 3. Throughout the current season, mystery has surrounded the death of Lottie Matthews.

The Yellowjackets’ spiritual leader of sorts was found dead at the bottom of a set of stairs in Season 3, Episode 4, “12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis,” in a scene that looks strikingly familiar with teen Lottie’s vision in Season 1. Although her death is ruled an accident, Misty isn’t so convinced, and dives head-first into an investigation of her own. While speculation has been cast in the direction of numerous characters, including “Dark Tai,” recent episodes have revealed that DNA recovered from beneath Lottie’s fingernails matches that of Shauna, though it remains unclear if Shauna was actually the killer.

Coach Ben Scott

Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

After Yellowjackets Season 2 ended with the cabin burning to the ground and Coach Ben as the prime suspect, he is put on trial by the surviving teen Yellowjackets after being found alive in Season 3.

Although it remains unclear if he actually set the cabin ablaze, he is ultimately found guilty with some convincing/intimidation from Shauna, and sentenced to die via firing squad. He is saved at the last minute by Lottie, Travis, and Akilah. However, by the end of Season 3, Episode 6, “Thanksgiving (Canada),” Coach Ben is dead.

Convinced that Coach Ben is their “bridge” to rescue, the girls cut his Achilles tendon cut to prevent him from escaping and force feed him when he refuses to eat. However, after he pleads with her to put him out of his misery, Natalie does just that, sneaking into his enclosure while the rest of her team sleeps to end his life.

Although Coach Ben’s death is ultimately a mercy kill, his death is one of the most pivotal in the series so far. He was the Yellowjackets’ final tether to humanity, and without him, fans have watched the survivors quickly descend into madness and embrace the “wilderness.”