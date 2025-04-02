‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’: Disney Reveals Renewal Decision for Season 2

The magic will continue for the Russos. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has been renewed for a second season.

Variety reports that the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series will begin production on the new season in May in Los Angeles.

“I’m overwhelmed by all the love for the series and ready to keep serving this new generation of Wizards fans with more Russo magic while continuing to deliver a big warm hug to the original fan!” said executive producer and series star David Henrie. “So many surprises in store for this second season. It’s going to be big, so stay tuned!”

The new series follows Henrie’s Justin Russo from Wizards of Waverly Place, living a mortal life with his wife Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) and his two sons, Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko). “When Justin’s sister Alex (Selena Gomez) brings Billie (Janie LeAnn Brown) to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.”

Gomez serves as executive producer and appeared in the series premiere and the Season 1 finale, reprising her role as Alex Russo. Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers. Gary Marsh and Jonas Agin also serve as EPs. Original stars David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera reprised their roles as Justin and Alex’s parents, Jerry and Theresa Russo.

The renewal is not so surprising. On top of WOWP being one of the most popular and loved Disney shows, the first episode of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in October was Disney Channel’s most-watched series premiere on Disney+, bringing in 3.2 million viewers in the first 12 days, according to Disney. The episode also had 2.3 million views once it was posted in full on YouTube.

As of now, it’s unknown how many episodes Season 2 will have, but the first season capped at 22 episodes. The season finale ended with Roman and Milo gaining powers and officially getting into the family wizard competition along with Billie to see who will be the next Russo family wizard. While waiting for the second season, fans can watch the first season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, all four seasons of Wizards of Waverly Place, Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, and the hour-long special event The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex all on Disney+.