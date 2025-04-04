Adam Devine Was Recently Told by Doctors He Was Dying

Adam Devine is still affected deeply by the injuries he suffered from being hit by a cement truck as a child.

The Pitch Perfect star, 41, revealed on Wednesday’s episode of the In Depth With Graham Bensinger podcast that doctors told him he was “dying” within the last year as they struggled to track down the source of his spasms and pain over the past three years.

Devine revealed that doctors still “don’t really know,” but at one point thought he was suffering from a rare autoimmune and neurological disorder known as stiff-person syndrome.

“For a while, they told me I was dying. Literally within this last year they told me that,” the Righteous Gemstones actor recalled. “They told me I had this disease called stiff-person syndrome. And that’s when your muscles get so tight that you then you can no longer walk. You can no longer move, then your heart will stop beating because your heart is a muscle and it gets too tight to beat and then you die.”

Adam DeVine attends Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series’ “The Righteous Gemstones” Final Season at Paramount Theatre on March 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/FilmMagic)

“And so essentially, the average life expectancy is six years for someone that has that. And they told me that I have that literally a month before my son Beau was born,” continued Devine, who shares his 1-year-old son with wife Chloe Bridges. “And so I’m like, ‘Oh great, now I’m gonna die.’”

Six months later, Devine went to see an expert in the field, who determined that his mobility issues and pain could actually be traced back to being hit by a cement truck at age 11.

“He’s like, ‘You don’t have it. You do not have it.’ He’s like, ‘This is from your accident, from when you were a child,” Devine remembered. “The spasms are a little unexplainable, but it could just be you got so tight that your body doesn’t know what to do with it. So you’re misfiring a little bit.’”

The Workaholics star thinks that he could be still dealing with the impact of getting deeply into fitness during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think I just got so tight and so tightly wound, and my body has all these things that are a little wonky and a little wrong with it, that I just sort of snapped,” Devine theorized. “I’m still dealing with it. It’s been three years now.”

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges attend the final season premiere of HBO Original Series’ “The Righteous Gemstones” at Paramount Theatre on March 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Now, the star said it still hurts to sit, stand, or walk for “too long” and has necessitated hip surgeries in 2024 in addition to stem cell treatments.

Devine previously recalled the accident on a 2019 episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, revealing that he nearly had to have both of his legs amputated after being hit by a cement truck crossing the street and breaking “everything from my waist down besides my right femur.”

Devine was placed in a medically-induced coma for two weeks at the time and underwent 26 surgeries between 6th grade and his first year of high school. “I think that’s kind of why I got into comedy,” he said at the time. “After that I couldn’t do anything, anytime anyone would make fun of me, my dad was like, ‘You can’t get into fights so you gotta punch them back with your words, think of some funny things to say back to them.’”