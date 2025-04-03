Michelle Williams Privately Welcomed Baby No. 4 Via a Surrogate

Award-winning actress Michelle Williams has expanded her family once again, welcoming her fourth child through surrogacy approximately six weeks ago, People magazine reports. The 44-year-old star and her director husband, Thomas Kail, have been spotted with their newest addition around their New York neighborhood.

“They couldn’t be happier to expand their family, and Matilda has been doting on her younger siblings,” an insider revealed to People.

This latest arrival joins the couple’s growing household, which includes son Hart, 4, and a third child born in 2022, whose name and gender remain undisclosed. Williams is also mother to 18-year-old daughter Matilda from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger.

The notoriously private pair rarely discuss their personal lives publicly. According to Extra, Williams recently shared insights about balancing motherhood with her acting career with the outlet while promoting her new limited series Dying for Sex, which debuts on Hulu April 4.

“You go easy on yourself as much as you can,” the actress explained. “You kind of, you give up on the small stuff and you, like, focus on a few things that feel really important to you, like a few important values that you can really become known for in your family.”

Williams and Kail first connected in 2018 on the set of FX’s Fosse/Verdon, where she starred as dancer Gwen Verdon while he directed and executive produced. At that time, both were married to other people. Following their respective divorces in 2019, the couple’s relationship progressed rapidly, with an engagement announced by December that year alongside news they were expecting their first child together.

People magazine previously reported that Williams’ daughter Matilda played matchmaker for the couple. They welcomed son Hart in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, an experience Williams later described to Variety as “a reminder that life goes on.”

Despite their professional accomplishments—Williams with acclaimed performances in films like Brokeback Mountain and The Fabelmans, and Kail with directorial achievements including Hamilton and the upcoming live-action Moana—the couple maintains a low profile regarding their family life.

Williams briefly acknowledged her relationship during her 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards acceptance speech for Fosse/Verdon, telling Kail, “Tommy, like everything else in our life, I share this [award] with you.”

After a short hiatus following her performance in The Fabelmans, Williams has returned to work with Dying for Sex, which has already garnered positive reviews. As she told Entertainment Weekly in 2023, “My heart obviously belongs to my children; they tug at it the most. But I really want to be able to have both.”