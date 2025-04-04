Ludacris Called ‘Evil’ and ‘Disgusting’ as Fans Remember His ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Guest Star Appearance

Law & Order fans have their favorite episode. An old yet popular series of episodes featuring rapper Ludacris has caused a stir on social media as of late.

The Fast & Furious star played Darius Parker in the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episodes “Venom” and “Screwed.” Parker is a relative of Ice-T’s Detective Odafin “Fin” Tutuola through his ex-wife, Teresa Randall.

When Teresa was 16 she was raped by her father, which resulted in her becoming pregnant with Darius. Through family shame and no one believing her, she resents Darius and treats him differently from the son, Ken, she shares with Fin, whom she eventually marries.

When Darius’s then-girlfriend told him his knife was accidentally left at Nina Stansfield’s apartment, he left to get it. While there, he rapes Nina with the knife and then stabbed her to death because of his feelings toward her as a mother before killing her infant son and burying him alive. His other crimes include the likes of burglary, assault, and trafficking narcotics.

He later confesses to Ken, who protects Darius by refusing to reveal his confession and later creates a different version of events. Darius confesses to committing the crime and helps the police find the bodies knowing the evidence would not be admissible because he did so without a lawyer. When the police find extra evidence, Darius does not accept any deals, despite his lawyer’s advice and threatens to blackmail the department.

He makes good on his promises by revealing several detectives’ cover ups. He gained the insight through his brother and connection to Fin. He gets his moment in court to confront his mother/sister and is acquitted of the charges and disowned by Fin and Ken.

The episodes left such a lasting impression on fans that so many years later, it’s trending on X.

