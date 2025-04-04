‘1923’s Brandon Sklenar Says Taylor Sheridan Knocked the Season 2 Finale ‘Out of the Park’ (Exclusive)

Saddle up for the thrilling conclusion of 1923 Season 2.

Ahead of the finale of the Yellowstone spinoff’s second season, Brandon Sklenar opened up to PopCulture.com about what’s to come for his character, Spencer Dutton, in the “very exciting” two-hour episode.

“It’s pretty much everything that I would want it to be as an actor on the show and also as a fan of the show and the universe,” Sklenar told PopCulture of the finale episode. “[Series creator Taylor Sheridan] really knocked it out of the park with how he wrote this finale.”

Spencer is “coming in with a lot of force and conviction” as he continues his arduous journey to return to Montana to protect his family — including uncle Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and aunt Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) — in a deadly land war.

Sklenar noted, “He’s not someone you want to stay in the way of. Especially when so much is on the line and the stakes literally could not be any higher.”

No one is ever truly safe on 1923, with the penultimate Season 2 episode killing off five main characters, and Sklenar told PopCulture that reading the scripts when preparing to shoot the season was “very emotional.”

“You know something’s good when the page itself moves you enough to elicit a pretty, pretty extreme emotional response,” he noted. “You know it’s going to be good.”

1923 fans are also eager to see if Spencer will be reunited with his wife Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) in the Season 2 finale as the pregnant newlywed has been put through the wringer attempting to find her husband in Montana.

Sklenar couldn’t share any spoilers as to Spencer and Alex’s status at the end of Season 2, but said, “I can say that if they were to be united, it would probably be very beautiful. I hope that they do. I really hope they do. But I don’t know if it will happen. [You’ll] just have to tune in and see, I guess.”

Shooting Season 2 of 1923 was a “joy” for Sklenar, who called it “genuinely the most fun I’ve had as an actor shooting the season, even the heavy stuff.” He continued, “I just love this crew and this cast so much. We all really became a family over the last three years.”



“It’s such a special experience. I’m so happy that the world’s getting to see it,” he added. “I really hope that [viewers] appreciate and enjoy this finale. I’m pretty confident they will.”

The Season 2 finale of 1923 premieres Sunday, April 6 on Paramount+.