‘NCIS: Origins’ Star Dyes His Hair Bleach Blonde: See Austin Stowell’s Surprising New Look

NCIS: Origins is on hiatus from filming, and Austin Stowell is taking advantage of it by dyeing his hair.

The young Gibbs actor took to his Instagram to share a fun video of him in Times Square in front of an Origins billboard, and he has a completely different look.

Stowell has said goodbye to his brown-colored hair in favor of a bleach blonde look. And he is rocking it. Many people in the comments thought the same, including his Origins co-star Caleb Foote, who commented, “Pretty BOSS.” Even though this look will probably go away ahead of filming for Season 2 starts in a few months, it would be pretty fun to see Gibbs as a bleach blonde, even briefly.

Stowell is not the only NCIS: Origins star taking advantage of the hiatus. Kyle Schmid, who plays young Mike Franks, shared a series of photos on Instagram in March on vacation with his wife and Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz and their daughter sporting a clean-shaven face. Franks is known for his mustache, and with the show not filming for a while, it seems like Schmid wanted to go without it for a bit.

Meanwhile, NCIS: Origins was renewed for Season 2 in February, following a very successful launch last fall. The renewal didn’t come as a surprise, as Origins was quickly given a full-season order of 18 episodes not long after its premiere. As of now, it’s unknown when production will start up for Season 2, but it’s likely to be sometime in the summer, meaning that Stowell and Schmid only have a few more months before they have to go back to looking like their characters.

Also starring Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Diany Rodriguez, NCIS: Origins takes place in 1991 and follows Gibbs as a probationary NIS Agent on the heels of the murders of his wife and daughter. The series is the first prequel in the NCIS franchise and despite centering on Gibbs, the series also includes other familiar characters like Franks, Vera Strickland, Jackson Gibbs, and FBI Special Agent Tobias Fornell. There are still a few episodes left of Origins’ first season, and there is no telling what could be in store. New episodes return on Monday, April 14 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all current episodes are available.