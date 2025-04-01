Metallica’s Special Project With Apple, Explained

Unless you already have a ticket, Apple’s Vision Pro is the only way to experience Metallica’s sold-out M72 world tour. “Whiplash,” “One” and “Enter Sandman” were filmed in Apple Immersive video, giving the viewer every vantage point possible using the virtual reality headset.

“Game changing is putting it lightly,” said Lars Ulrich of Metallica. “Seeing our concert like that, along with the energy of the Mexico City fans, it’s very immersive, and it’s super fun. We’ve always been interested in pushing the boundaries, and Metallica on Apple Vision Pro is exactly that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

“Apple Immersive Video transforms the way people experience storytelling, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with Metallica on a concert unlike any before it,” said Tor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of Marketing Communications. “With Metallica on Apple Vision Pro, you feel like you’re right there: front row, backstage, and even on stage with one of the biggest bands of all time.”

Metallica fans are already weighing in with their thoughts on the immersive special.

“The walkout was so freaking immersive,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “Really gave the sense of what it’s like walking into an arena with thousands of fans screaming for you.”

A second Redditor wrote, “The Metallica immersive concert is by far the best thing on AVP (Apple Vision Pro) right now. Apple has a HUGE opportunity right now to really double down on this and start producing all kinds of musical content. This is the way to sell AVPs. Just keep giving us a taste for free but then charge for the whole concert. I’d happily pay to be able to see an entire concert from my favorite bands.”

Metallica (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

More reactions include fans calling the experience “seriously epic” and “spectacular.”

Metallica isn’t the only band to take advantage of Apple’s groundbreaking technology. There is a VIP Immersive Experience at Yankee Stadium, two immersive adventure series, and Bono: Stories of Surrender. All of these are available on Apple Vision Pro.