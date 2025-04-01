Classic Country Singer Dick Damron Has Died

Canadian Country Music Hall Of Famer Dick Damron has died.

Damron, considered to be a “driving force in the Canadian country music scene,” passed away at the age of 91 on Saturday, March 29, according to an online obituary. His cause of death was not disclosed.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Canadian country music legend Dick Damron, who left this world with the same quiet grace and spirit that defined his life and career,” the obituary reads. “Dick’s journey was one of passion, perseverance, and a deep love for music that resonated far beyond the borders of his hometown… Dick left an indelible mark on the world of country music.”

Damron’s career spanned more than six decades, during which time he released more than 30 albums and wrote more than 500 songs. Born in Bentley, Alberta in March 1934, Damron was just 5 when he first picked up the guitar, and he went on to form a family band by the time he was 15, according to his bio on the CCMA website and Bear Family Records. After welcoming his first child with his wife Martha Ohlson, Damron decided to get a “real job,” working as a rodeo rider and an oilfield roughneck before eventually returning his focus to music.

Damron and his band, Dick Damron and the CKRD Nite-Riders, released their first single “Gonna Have a Party” in 1959. The song was recorded at Red Deer’s CKRD. Two years later, Damron scored his first No. 1 Canadian country music with “Hitchhikin’.” He followed it with numerous other hits throughout his career, including “Countrified,” “Silver and Shine,” and “Whiskey Jack.”

“Dick Damron wasn’t just a musician—he was a storyteller. His words painted vivid pictures of life on the prairies, of love and loss, of the open road, and the restless heart of a man who was never afraid to follow his dreams,” his obituary stated. “His songs, like ‘Countryfied,’ ‘The Long Green Line,’ and ‘Jesus, It’s Me Again,’ echoed across airwaves, connecting with audiences who saw their own stories reflected in his lyrics.”

Throughout his career, Damron placed 38 singles on the RPM Country Hit chart, performed at major venues like Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, and saw his songs were recorded by artists such as Charley Pride, Wilf Carter, George Hamilton IV, Carroll Baker and Terry Carisse. He was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Texas-based International Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001.

Damron is survived by his two daughters Barb and Christine, as well as his grandchildren Christopher, Raedyn, and Sidney. His family said that while “his journey here has ended, his melody lingers on—a timeless reminder that some voices never fade.”