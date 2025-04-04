Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 4)

Two new titles are joining the Netflix streaming catalog this weekend.
The new arrivals, both Netflix originals, join the initial wave of arrivals from Netflix’s April 2025 content list, which has already made series and movies like Matilda, The Breakfast Club, Devil May Cry, and more available for streaming on the platform.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
Karma
Premiere Date: Friday, March 5
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “In this high-tension crime thriller, six people are caught in an unbreakable karmic loop, each bound by reckless choices that spiral out of control.”
TEST
Premiere Date: Friday, March 5
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: “The worlds of three people converge during a historic cricket match, ultimately forcing them to make life-altering decisions.”
What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?
While only a single title will exit Netflix this weekend, with Serena departing on Friday, April has only just begun. Several additional titles are currently on the chopping block in the coming days, meaning subscribers may want to fit in a final watch.
Leaving 4/8/25
Megan Leavey
Leaving 4/11/25
Pixels
Scream
Leaving 4/12/25
A Quiet Place Part II
Leaving 4/15/25
Hereditary
What was added this week?
Avail. 4/1/25
The Age of Innocence
Big Daddy
Bonnie & Clyde
The Breakfast Club
Conan the Destroyer
Couples Retreat
The Croods
Draft Day
Field of Dreams
For Love of the Game
Geostorm
Get Him to the Greek
Heat
Insidious: Chapter 2
K-9
Lucy
Matilda
The Mauritanian
The Place Beyond the Pines
Psycho
Rise of the Guardians
Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)
Rudy
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Uncle Buck
Avail. 4/2/25
Banger (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love on the Spectrum: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/3/25
Devil May Cry — NETFLIX SERIES
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
PULSE — NETFLIX SERIES