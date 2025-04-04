Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 4)

Two new titles are joining the Netflix streaming catalog this weekend.

The new arrivals, both Netflix originals, join the initial wave of arrivals from Netflix’s April 2025 content list, which has already made series and movies like Matilda, The Breakfast Club, Devil May Cry, and more available for streaming on the platform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Karma

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, March 5

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “In this high-tension crime thriller, six people are caught in an unbreakable karmic loop, each bound by reckless choices that spiral out of control.”

TEST

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, March 5

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “The worlds of three people converge during a historic cricket match, ultimately forcing them to make life-altering decisions.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

While only a single title will exit Netflix this weekend, with Serena departing on Friday, April has only just begun. Several additional titles are currently on the chopping block in the coming days, meaning subscribers may want to fit in a final watch.

Leaving 4/8/25

Megan Leavey

Leaving 4/11/25

Pixels

Scream

Leaving 4/12/25

A Quiet Place Part II

Leaving 4/15/25

Hereditary

What was added this week?

Avail. 4/1/25

The Age of Innocence

Big Daddy

Bonnie & Clyde

The Breakfast Club

Conan the Destroyer

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Draft Day

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Heat

Insidious: Chapter 2

K-9

Lucy

Matilda

The Mauritanian

The Place Beyond the Pines

Psycho

Rise of the Guardians

Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)

Rudy

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Uncle Buck

Avail. 4/2/25

Banger (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love on the Spectrum: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/3/25

Devil May Cry — NETFLIX SERIES

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

PULSE — NETFLIX SERIES