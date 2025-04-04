Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Welcomes Baby Boy Named After Her Famous Dad

Hailie Jade is a mother! The 29-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem welcomed her first child with husband Evan McClintock, a son named Elliot Marshall McClintock, on March 14.

Hailie announced the happy news via Instagram on Friday — her due date — sharing a sweet photo of Elliot wearing a blue sweater in his hospital crib. “happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e,” she captioned the photo.

Hailie fittingly announced her pregnancy in the October 2024 music video for Eminem’s song “Temporary,” which the rapper dedicated to his daughter, whom he shared with ex-wife Kim Mathers. In the video, Eminem shared moments from throughout Hailie’s childhood leading up to her wedding day in May 2024.

At the end of the video, Hailie presented her dad with a #1 Grandpa jersey, causing the “Rap God” artist to show a rare glimpse of emotion as he learned the big news. Then a close-up shows a card Hailie wrote to her dad when she was younger. “Thank you for doing everything you do & always being there for us girls,” she wrote as a child. “You truly are the best dad in the world. Love you forever + 100 million dollars forever ever & always.”

Hailie later shared the news on her Instagram page, posing with her husband and her ultrasound photos in their kitchen. “mom & dad est. 2025,” the caption read. In the comments, fans of Eminem shared their congratulatory messages, with one person writing, “The world watched you grow up and now you’re having a baby.” Another marveled, “Imagine the [kid tells] his friend slim is his grandpa. that’s the biggest flex ever.”

Hailie and McClintock tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May 2024. The “Lose Yourself” rapper walked his daughter down the aisle and danced with her at the wedding reception. After the wedding, Hailie wrote on Instagram, “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration.”

“So so many happy tears were shed,” she continued, “laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”