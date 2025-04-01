‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Renewed for Season 2

The story of Dexter Morgan will continue. Dexter: Original Sin has been renewed for a second season.

According to TVLine, the Patrick Gibson-led prequel has been given the greenlight for Season 2, just six weeks after the Season 1 finale.

Set in 1991 Miami, the series follows Dexter (Gibson) as he “transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

L-R: Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan and Christian Slater as Harry Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin episode 10, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2024. Photo Credit: Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Along with Gibson and Slater, the cast for Dexter: Original Sin also includes Molly Brown, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Patrick Dempsey, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, and Reno Wilson. Michael C. Hall, who originated the role of Dexter Morgan, provides the narration and Dexter’s inner voice.

Dexter: Original Sin is the third series in the Dexter franchise, following the original show and revival, Dexter: New Blood. Hall is set to reprise the titular role for the upcoming series Dexter: Resurrection, which is set to premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime this summer. The series will also bring back a few original stars as well as quite a lot of A-list guest stars such as Eric Stonestreet, Krysten Ritter, Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Neil Patrick Harris, and more. A premiere date has not been revealed, but it’s likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

As for Original Sin Season 2, it’s unknown when production will start or when it will premiere. Fans will likely be looking at a 2026 date at the earliest, but it’s hard to tell. It’s also unknown how many episodes there will be, but Season 1 had 10, it’s likely Season 2 will have the same or around that number. The wait will be worth it, and at the very least, Dexter fans are still going to be fed this year, with Resurrection coming out soon. In the meantime, all Dexter shows are streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime. Now would be the perfect time to catch up on everything before Dexter: Resurrection premieres and before Dexter: Original Sin returns in the near future.