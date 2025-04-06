3 Most Promising NBC Shows That Are Currently in the Works

As NBC continues to make decisions about the 2025-26 season, the network still has a lot of shows in the works.

There have been a few successful shows already this season that are new, including Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical, both of which have been renewed.

As of now, it’s unknown what new shows, if any, NBC will order for next season, but there definitely is no shortage. There are a handful of new sitcoms and dramas in development and even a few pilots in contention that could very well make it to series later this year. That being said, out of all the shows in the works, these are a few that are the most promising.

New Amsterdam: Tomorrow

Pictured: Molly Griggs as Dr. Luna Goodwin — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

While medical drama New Amsterdam ended in 2023 after five seasons, the show could live on. A potential spinoff was announced to be in the works in March 2024. Tentatively titled New Amsterdam: Tomorrow, the series would take place 30 years after the events of the original series. It would be on par with the series finale, which flash forwarded to where Luna Goodwin (Molly Griggs), daughter of Ryan Eggold’s Dr. Max Goodwin, took over her father’s position as Medical Director at the titular hospital.

As of now, there haven’t been too many details about the show, but New Amsterdam was a pretty loved series. It would be a great way to keep the show going as it would “explore the ways artificial intelligence would help advance the medical industry in the future.” New Amsterdam creator, executive producer, and showrunner David Schulner is developing the show that may or may not happen.

Taste

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Modern Family star Julie Bowen is set to star in and executive produce the half-hour comedy Taste, according to Deadline. From writers and executive producers Justin Shanes and Nedaa Sweiss, the series follows employees at a legacy food magazine in the Bay Area that is bought by a Silicon Valley tech mogul. Its traditionalist editor (Bowen) is suddenly forced to work with a young, buzzy TikTok chef.

The series was announced to be in development in December, and not too much else has been revealed. Of course, Bowen is no stranger to comedies, starring in ABC’s Modern Family for 11 seasons. It would be fun to see her on a comedy television show again, and Taste certainly has an intriguing plot.

Untitled Tracy Morgan and Tina Fey Pilot

Pictured: (l-r) Tina Fey as Liz Lemon, Tracy Morgan as Tracy Jordan — Photo by: Ali Goldstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

It was announced in March that Tracy Morgan and Tina Fey would be reuniting for a new single-camera comedy pilot from Fey. Morgan is starring as “a disgraced former football player on a mission to rehabilitate his image.” Having worked together on 30 Rock, the duo is pretty hilarious together so it would be surprising if the pilot didn’t get ordered.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe will be starring as Arthur Tobin, “an award-winning filmmaker who moves into Reggie’s mansion to film an immersive documentary about the former star running back.” More casting news should be announced, but already it’s sounding like a fun series.