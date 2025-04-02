Max Removes 5 More Classic Cartoon Shows After ‘Looney Tunes’ Axing

Max’s cartoon catalog is continuing to shrink.

Less than a month after the streamer removed the entire lineup of classic Looney Tunes shorts (1930-1969) from its library, Max on March 31 cut five more cartoons from its lineup.

The abrupt departures come as Max has spent the past several years purging its animation catalog. Ever since WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. merged in 2022 to become Warner Bros. Discovery, later transitioning HBO Max to simply Max, its animation offerings have shrunk drastically.

Cartoon Network shows have been hit the hardest, with Max’s Cartoon Network offerings dwindling to just a handful of titles as others, including hits like Ed, Edd n Eddy, Infinity Train, and The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, were given the boot. The Looney Tunes library has also been deeply impacted, with hundreds of titles exiting since 2022. Addressing the most recent Looney Tunes departures, a representative for the company explained to Deadline that the move is part of a new plan to “prioritize adult and family programming.”

Keep scrolling to see the five cartoons that just got the boot from Max.

Jonny Quest

Considered to be one of Hanna-Barbera’s most iconic shows, Jonny Quest debuted in 1964 as the studio’s first action-based adventure shows. Created by Doug Wildey, the cartoon centered around 10-year-old Johnny Quest, who along with his father Doctor Benton C. Quest, special agent Race Bannon, best friend Hadji, and canine companion Bandit, traveled the globe on various adventures.

The classic animated series ran for one season and 26 episodes on ABC through 1965. It made its way to Max over the summer.

The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries

While Mystery Inc.’s mystery-solving adventures have become one of the most iconic cartoon franchises, The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries marked a more obscure part of the franchise. Launched in 1984 as an updated version of the classic Hannah-Barbera mystery cartoon, the series consisted of several 11-minute episodes centered around the Scooby Doo Detective Agency, created by Daphne, who is now a reporter, Scooby, Shaggy, and Scrappy. Fellow Mystery Inc. members Fred and Velma were not part of the main cast, and instead only occasionally appeared in the series.

The show arrived on Max in September 2024, meaning it was only available to stream for a handful of months before it was axed.

The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo

Unfortunately for Scooby-Doo fans, Max’s offerings of the beloved franchise took a massive hit. Along with the departure of The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries, The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo, which also arrived on the platform in September, also disappeared overnight.

The series, consisting of 13 episodes and marking the seventh incarnation of Hanna-Barbera’s Scooby-Doo franchise, centers around Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Scrappy-Doo, and a young boy named Flim Flam. After Scooby and Shaggy open the Chest of Demons, the group embarks on a globetrotting quest to recapture the 13 ghosts, goblins and monsters set free.

The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries

Running for five seasons on Kids’ WB from 1995 to 2000, with the finale not premiering until late 2002, The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries follows Looney Tunes characters Sylvester and Tweety as they travel around the world with Granny in pursuit of unsolved crimes and disappearances.

The show featured appearances from other Looney Tunes characters, including Daffy Duck, the Tasmanian Devil, the Road Runner, Yosemite Sam, Elmer Fudd, and more.

Tom and Jerry Tales

Another September 2024 addition, Tom and Jerry Tales, is no longer available to stream on Max.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and Turner Entertainment Co., the show centered around the beloved cat-and-mouse duo Tom and Jerry as they continued their usual antics of pulling pranks, gags, and getting into escapades all around the globe.

The series marked the seventh installment in the Tom and Jerry franchise and ran for two seasons and 26 episodes on Kids’ WB from 2006 until 2008.