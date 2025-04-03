‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4 Renewal Likely, According to Series Star

The Yellowjackets Season 3 finale is just a few weeks away – with no promise of a Season 4 just yet.

The hit Paramount+ with Showtime series returned to screens on Feb. 14 and has just two episodes left in its current season, and while another season isn’t currently on the menu, series star Sophie Nélisse is hopeful for a Season 4 renewal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I haven’t heard anything, but I think it would be crazy if we didn’t get one. Maybe I’m just being delusional,” Nélisse, who portrays Shauna Shipman in the teen timeline, told The Direct. The actress cited the “strong” Season 3 finale, which she said ends on a “cliffhanger,” for her reasoning, adding, “that there’s no way, in my mind, we’re not being renewed.”

Showtime hasn’t yet commented on Yellowjackets’ fate beyond Season 3, and so the show remains in limbo. The lack of a Season 4 renewal marks a break from previous Yellowjackets renewal announcements. The series, created by showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, was picked up for a second season just halfway through Season 1, and was renewed for Season 3 months before Season 2 premiered in March 2023. But that doesn’t mean fans should be too concerned just yet.

The current seasons has proven to be a big performer. The Season 3 premiere, “It Girl,” drew in more than 2.03 million viewers across its debut weekend, Deadline reported at the time. That number marked a 58% increase over the Season 2 premiere, and also marked Yellowjackets’ most-streamed episode. That viewership number has since increased to 4.7 million global cross-platform viewers, which translates to a 131% increase and a 38% increase over the Season 2 premiere on streaming alone. As of March 14, Season 3 viewership was up 39% over Season 2 on Paramount+ with Showtime.

More than just the impressive viewership data, Yellowjackets is planned to run for a total of five seasons. Lyle previously told Entertainment Weekly in 2023, “the original plan was about five seasons, and we feel like we’re still on track for that.”

Yellowjackets premiered in 2019 and centers around a girls’ soccer team whose plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness. The show is split between the teen timeline, focusing on the girls’ fight for survival and their descent into madness, and the adult timeline, where the survivors struggle with their past. Season 3 picked up months after the events of Season 2, which saw the teens’ cabin burn down, and follows the teen survivors as “distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued.” In the adult timeline, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface. As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves?”

Yellowjackets Season 3 wraps on Friday, April 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime. The episode will then air on Showtime on Sunday, April 13.