7 ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars Confirmed to Return for Season 22

Grey’s Anatomy is coming back for another season, and several stars are already on board.

ABC previously renewed five shows for the 2025-26 season, Grey’s included for Season 22. Although Season 21 is still going on, that isn’t stopping Deadline from confirming who’s coming back.

The same thing happened in 2023 when several stars were revealed to have signed new contracts around the time the Season 19 finale aired, which ended on a cliffhanger that ended up getting spoiled because of the news. While it’s unknown what the Season 21 finale will look like, it can be assumed that, at least for these following actors, their characters will be mostly fine by the end. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it will end on a good note. For now, keep reading to see who are expected to return for Grey’s Anatomy Season 22. More are certainly expected to be confirmed later on.

Ellen Pompeo

Even though Ellen Pompeo is a given, it’s still nice to have it confirmed. The actress is expected to return next season as Dr. Meredith Grey as she continues to recur in the series following her departure as a series regular in Season 19. As of now, it’s unknown in what capacity Meredith will be seen and in how many episodes, but she will be coming back. Pompeo will also continue to executive produce and serve as the drama’s narrator.

Chandra Wilson

As one of the last two remaining full-time OGs, Chandra Wilson will return as Dr. Miranda Bailey, Chief of Surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial. Wilson will also continue to serve as co-executive producer and probably keep the interns and residents in their places. As of now, it’s unknown if on-screen husband Jason George will return as Dr. Ben Warren, but nothing is out of the question.

James Pickens, Jr.

The other last remaining full-time OG, James Pickens, Jr. will be coming back as Dr. Richard Webber. Considering it’s been thought since the very beginning that he should be retiring soon, it doesn’t look like that will be happening. However, as long as Pickens remains on the show, it would definitely be hard to see Richard retire so luckily, he will be sticking around Grey Sloan Memorial. At least for now.

Kevin McKidd

Kevin McKidd joined Grey’s Anatomy in Season 5 and he will continue to star as Dr. Owen Hunt in Season 22. He will also probably continue to bring complications to his marriage with Teddy, but it should be interesting to see what happens. Since last season ended with him being fired, who knows what could be next for him come the Season 21 finale.

Kim Raver

Joining her on-screen husband, Kim Raver is coming back as Dr. Teddy Altman. She joined the series in Season 6 and departed in Season 8. After recurring in Season 14, she fully returned in Season 15 and has not left again. As previously mentioned, her relationship with Owen is a bit complicated, and that will probably continue next season, especially with the way things are going for them right now. Teddy was fired along with Owen last season and it took a while for them to gain back everyone’s trust, but depending on how the Season 21 finale goes, one can only hope that things are a bit calmer for them.

Camilla Luddington

Camilla Luddington will also be back next season as Dr. Jo Wilson. She joined in Season 9 as part of the new crop of surgical interns and is now an OB/GYN resident after switching specialties. Although it has yet to be confirmed, it can be assumed that her on-screen baby daddy and fiancé Chris Carmack, who plays Link, Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln, will return, and fans will see them raise their twin babies and Jo’s adoptive daughter Luna, as well as Link’s son, Scout, whom he shares with Amelia.

Caterina Scorsone

Speaking of Amelia, last but certainly not least, Caterina Scorsone will return as Dr. Amelia Shepherd. She made her first appearance in the Grey’s universe in the spinoff Private Practice in 2010 before joining Grey’s full-time in Season 11 four years later. As the Chief of Neuro and aunt to one of the surgical interns, Amelia, this season has certainly seen some fun storylines, and that will definitely continue in Season 22. Also assuming that Niko Terho will come back as Lucas Adams, fans should see more aunt-nephew scenes as well.