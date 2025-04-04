Reese Witherspoon Shares Preview of New ‘Legally Blonde’ Series

A Legally Blonde prequel is coming soon to Prime Video, and Reese Witherspoon has shared a preview.

It was first revealed in 2024 that Witherspoon was producing a new Legally Blonde series for Amazon MGM Studios, later to be announced as a prequel called Elle.

The new series, starring Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, will follow the future Harvard Law student through high school. Witherspoon took to her Instagram earlier this week to share the first image of Minetree as the younger version of her beloved Legally Blonde character, along with the caption, “Harvard was hard. High School was harder. Our new series, Elle, is now in production! Couldn’t be more excited to introduce you all to @leximinetree as Elle Woods.”

From Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner, Elle is created by Laura Kittrell, who will serve as showrunner. She also executive produces with Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Lauren Kisilevsky of Hello Sunshine and Legally Blonde producer Marc Platt.

“I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity in ways that only our beloved Elle could do,” Witherspoon said via Deadline when the prequel was ordered to series. “What could be better than that?! I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine – along with our amazing writer, Laura Kittrell – for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!”

As of now, a premiere date for Elle has not been announced, but with the series officially in production, it’s possible it won’t be too long. Along with Minetree, Elle also stars June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Chandler Kinney, Gabrielle Policano, and Jacob Moskovitz. It’s unknown if more will join the cast, but as filming continues, more news could be revealed in the coming weeks, if not months.

On top of the Legally Blonde prequel series, Legally Blonde 3 is in the works, with a script from Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor. As of 2022, they were still working on the script, but not too many details have been released since then. Nearly 14 years after Legally Blonde first released, the film remains a favorite among many, as well as 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. The wait for the third movie will be worth it, and at the very least, it should be exciting to see what this prequel will look like.