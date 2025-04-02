5 Iconic Val Kilmer Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Val Kilmer fans are looking back on the late actor’s most iconic films after his death on Tuesday at the age of 65.



Kilmer’s variable roles made him one of Hollywood’s top leading men in the 1980s and ’90s before a throat cancer diagnosis interrupted his career for more than a decade ahead of his return to the big screen in recent years.



Here’s how you can stream some of Kilmer’s most memorable films now:

Top Gun (1986)

Play video

Kilmer’s most iconic role by far is Top Gun‘s Iceman, who acts as the rival pilot to Tom Cruise’s hotshot Maverick in this heart-pumping action film. Kilmer also briefly reprised his character in the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Streaming now on Paramount+, Prime, and Apple TV.

Batman Forever (1995)

Play video

Kilmer donned the Caped Crusader’s Batsuit in director Joel Schumacher’s campier take on the classic superhero franchise. Kilmer replaced Michael Keaton as the World’s Greatest Detective in the box office hit, which also starred Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face, Jim Carrey as The Riddler, Nicole Kidman as Dr. Chase Meridian, and Chris O’Donnell as Robin.



Streaming now on Max and Apple TV.

Heat (1995)

Play video

Kilmer stars opposite Robert De Niro in this influential crime drama, which follows the cat-and-mouse game between the two thieves as they try to outsmart a Los Angeles Police Department detective played by Al Pacino.



Streaming now on Netflix and Apple TV.

Tombstone (1993)

Play video

Kilmer may have been the most personally influenced by his role in this cult classic Western, later titling his memoir after a line from his hard-drinking gunslinger character Doc Holliday: “I’m your huckleberry.” Kilmer’s performance was a particular highlight of the film for critics, which also starred Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp.



Streaming now on Disney+ and Apple TV

Val (2021)

Play video

Kilmer takes on a different role — that of himself — in the 2021 documentary chronicling his life and career. The film, which earned a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, includes footage shot by Kilmer throughout the years and follows him through his battle with throat cancer.

Streaming now on Prime.