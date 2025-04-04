The longest-serving female news anchor on national television is stepping down.

Deborah Norville, host of Inside Edition on CBS, has been hosting the show for 30 years. Wednesday, she announced her run as host is coming to an end.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to be here at Inside for all these years,” Norville said. “A milestone like this is a time for reflection and upon reflection, I’ve decided that now is the time for me to move on from Inside Edition.”

The 66-year-old host, who joined the show in 1995, said that she’d be retiring at the end of Inside Edition‘s current season, and that CBS tried to get her to stay with a “lovely offer,” but there are “things I’d like to do, places I want to do them that continuing here don’t permit.”

“I’ve got some exciting things in the works, and I’ll talk about that later,” she said. “But what I want to say right now is what a privilege it has been to be Inside Edition for all of these years, to work with the incredibly talented team here and to be invited into your homes every day. It’s an honor I don’t take lightly.”

She said continuing her run as host would’ve been the “easy thing” to do, but admitted leaving was the “right decision” for her.

Norville worked on the Today Show in 1989, where she won an Emmy. She later went on maternity leave and was replaced by Katie Couric. In 1992, she joined CBS News, and won a second Emmy in 1994 for her work on 48 Hours.

Next up for Norville is hosting CBS game show The Perfect Line, which will debut this fall.