‘DWTS’ Alum Says Michael Bublé ‘Eye F—ed’ Her But Didn’t Give Her a 10 as Guest Judge

A former Dancing With the Stars contestant is getting real about Michael Bublé’s turn as a guest judge.

Via PEOPLE, Bachelor Nation’s Gabby Windey revealed on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ podcast, Las Culturistas, that she didn’t have a very pleasant experience with the Grammy winner while she competed on Season 31 on DWTS.

“Michael Bublé is beyond dead to me,” Windey said, noting it’s “not the first, second, third, or fourth time” she’s publicly talked “mad s—” about The Voice coach. “I will also scream it. He, like, literally eye-f—ed me, looked me up and down on the way to my trailer. I’m like, ‘I’m for sure getting a 10 out of this guy.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images // Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Rogers suggested that Bublé was “trying to flirt” with her by giving her a 9 instead of a 10, but Windey replied, “I don’t know. That is not the way to flirt with me. I don’t do that. I like the love bomb.” Bublé had served as a guest judge during the sixth week of the competition for, of course, Michael Bublé Night. Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy did the Rumba to “Home.” Bruno Tonioli was the only one who gave the couple a 10, as Bublé, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Len Goodman gave them 9s. Windey and Chmerkovskiy ended the season as runner-ups, just behind Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas.

Windey is not the first DWTS contestant to share her experience about a guest judge on the show that was less than pleasant. Last season, KISS member Gene Simmons was a guest judge for Hair Metal Night, and a chunk of his comments were about physical appearances rather than the dances themselves. Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber also reacted to his “steamy couple” comment after he gave them a low score and it was all really a hot mess.

Even though her season was three years ago, it seems like Gabby Windey, who won Season 3 of The Traitors, is letting it go. It’s unfortunate she had that kind of experience, but at the very least, it didn’t seem to taint her experience on Dancing With the Stars completely, and she very nearly won a Mirrorball Trophy. Perhaps if there’s another all-star season, she could try once again. That is, as long as Michael Bublé isn’t a guest judge while she’s on.