‘MobLand’ Cast Praises ‘Strong’ Female Characters of Guy Ritchie’s Crime Drama

The women of MobLand are just as formidable as any of their male counterparts in Guy Ritchie’s new crime drama series.



Joanne Froggatt, Mandeep Dhillon and Lara Pulver opened up to PopCulture.com about the “strong” women of the warring criminal underground ahead of Sunday’s all-new episode of the gritty new Paramount+ series also starring Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

Coming from the much more polished world of Downton Abbey, Froggatt said taking the role of Jan Da Souza, the long-suffering wife of criminal fixer Harry Jan Da Souza (Hardy), was “a yes please, absolutely.”



“I’ve always wanted to do a gangster genre and I never have,” she said. “So it’s an absolute bucket list thing that I wanted to do in my career.”



She continued, “And [what] I love about this show is that all the women are equally as strong as the men. … There’s not a differentiation really between the male and female characters. I love that about this show.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

Dhillon also jumped at the chance to play Seraphina Harrigan, the “powerful” daughter of Conrad Harrigan (Brosnan) who is “not afraid to step on toes” to get what she wants.

“She’s driven by power. She’s driven by money. She’s a hustler and she’s here to eff s— up,” Dhillon explained. “And I think that was very exciting as an actor.” She teased of Seraphina’s journey to come this season, “She’s a badass, and you only see more of that as the series goes on. I’m very excited.”

Pulver is no stranger to playing a dangerous woman, having previously portrayed the infamous Irene Adler in Sherlock, but she’s taking on a different kind of role as Bella Harrigan, the wife of Kevin Harrigan (Paddy Considine) who gets swept up in the family’s dodgy affairs.

Play video

“There was something so attractive about the entire package with Helen, Pierce and Tom on board along with Guy and [Executive Producer Jez Butterworth],” she told PopCulture, adding that on a more personal note, it was “so nice” to be able to live and work in London after moving back to the U.K. following 13 years in the U.S.

“I feel so blessed to be able to go do a job I love and come home to — I’ve got a young family — and sleep in my own bed,” the True Blood alum confessed, calling herself a “very happy lady.”

New episodes of MobLand premiere Sundays on Paramount+.