‘South Park’ Sets Long-Awaited Season 27 Premiere Date on Comedy Central

Over two years after Season 26 completed airing, South Park Season 27 is finally coming to Comedy Central.

Deadline reports that the long-running adult animated series will be making its long-awaited return for a new season on Wednesday, July 9.

While Paramount+ has been putting out some South Park specials, this will be an actual season on Comedy Central. The teaser trailer included Diddy, aliens, a battle with Canada, dirty toilet bowls, and plane crashes. As of now, it’s unknown how many episodes Season 27 will have, as it seems to vary from season to season.

Creators and executive producers Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a deal with Comedy Central in 2021 to extend South Park through Season 30. In 2024, the duo told Vanity Fair the show wouldn’t be returning until 2025, with Stone revealing that skipping the Presidential Election was “on purpose.”

“We’ve tried to do South Park through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing to — it’s such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance,” Stone shared.

“Obviously, it’s f—ing important, but it kind of takes over everything, and we just have less fun,” Parker added. “I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump.” He also noted that they were “waiting for Paramount to figure all their s— out.”

South Park premiered in August 1997. Not only did Parker and Stone create the series, but they also provide various voices, including for Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny. The voice cast also consists of Mary Kay Bergman, Isaac Hayes, Eliza Schneider, Mona Marshall, April Stewart, and Adrien Beard.

The most recent South Park special that aired was South Park: The End of Obesity in May 2024 on Paramount+. It marked the seventh special on the streamer and there are going to be many more to come for a while. The entire South Park series is also available on Paramount+, along with specials and movies. Now would be a good time to watch it all before Season 27 finally premieres on July 9. Regardless of how many episodes the season will have, there will be a lot to look forward to, and the wait will be worth it.