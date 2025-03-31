‘SNL’: Morgan Wallen’s Abrupt Departure During End Credits Sparks Backlash

Morgan Wallen just can’t seem to stop embroiling himself in controversy.

The 31-year-old country singer appeared on Saturday Night Live this weekend to perform two songs from his upcoming album I’m The Problem.

As the show ended, he gave a hug to the night’s host, recent Oscar-winning actress Mikey Madison, and then abruptly walked off the Studio 8H stage while confusing the cast and audience alike. (As the singer himself would say, “ain’t that some s–t?”)

Shortly after the public debacle, Wallen shared a photo of his private plane on his Instagram story, with the caption “Get me to God’s country.”

His refusal to speak with any of the show’s comedians caused controversy on social media, with fans decrying the singer’s poor manners.

“Wow, Morgan Wallen just walking off the stage during the @nbcsnl credits? In decades of watching SNL, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that. For so many of us, that is sacred ground. What an a–hole,” one user wrote on Twitter/X.

“Morgan Wallen with a little more of the catty-ass petty loser s–t he so proudly displayed running offstage down the center aisle & right past the camera at SNL curtain call… This & the tone-deaf private jet flaunt couldn’t be more lame & undercutting coming from a country star,” another user wrote.

It’s not the first time Wallen has caused controversy on SNL. In 2020, at the height of the COVID pandemic, the singer was disinvited from performing on the show after openly flaunting pandemic protocols and making out with multiple teenage women while partying in Alabama.

He has also served jail time for three felony charges involving an incident where he caused a major scene at a Nashville bar, including throwing a chair off the roof. In addition, he caused controversy in 2021 for yelling racial slurs, telling friends in a TMZ-obtained video to “take care of this pussy ass n—–.”