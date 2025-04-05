2025 VMAs to Air on CBS for First Time Ever

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards will be seeing a big change with its broadcast.

Deadline reports that for the first time ever, CBS will be airing the annual music awards show, which will take place live at UBS Arena in New York on Sunday, Sept. 7, and streaming on Paramount+.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show will simulcast on MTV, with a one-hour live pre-show airing across Paramount Media Networks. It’s not so surprising that CBS is being added, as the 2024 VMAs were shown on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1 in addition to MTV. It was also the biggest multi-network audience in four years, with a 25% increase year-over-year.

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

As of now, nominations, performers, a host, and additional details have not yet been announced, but that won’t be until at least the summer. Last year’s show saw performances from Eminem, Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Halsey, and Camila Cabello, among others. Katy Perry received the Video Vanguard Award, and Mega Thee Stallion hosted. Taylor Swift came out on top with most nominations at 10 and most wins at five.

The 2025 VMAs are executive produced by Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic. Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba are executives in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is executive in charge of music talent.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

As of now, it’s unknown if this will be a permanent addition for the VMAs or if this will be a one-time thing for CBS. It’s possible it will all depend on how the viewership goes. Assuming that CBS’ fall lineup won’t start until late September or October as per usual, the show shouldn’t delay anything and could help kick off the network’s fall season.

It should be interesting to see what happens at this year’s VMAs. The show always seems to pull out something surprising, shocking, ridiculous, or all three. Although it’s hard to match how iconic the VMAs were in the past, fans should still look forward to some fun surprises. The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will be airing live on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, CBS, and streaming live on Paramount+.