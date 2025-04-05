A fresh batch of titles has reached the top of Netflix charts, bumping down the riveting drama Adolescence. Among the new titles are an animated video game adaptation, a new medical drama and a true crime docuseries.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Saturday (April 6, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

6. Million Dollar Secret

Official Synopsis: “This is a game of wit, cunning and deception. Twelve strangers enter a sumptuous lakeside estate and in each of their rooms is a mysterious welcome gift — a box. Eleven of them are empty and one contains $1,000,000, and it’s for that guest to keep — as long as they keep their identity hidden. Devilish games will reveal clues about the millionaire’s identity, and they must do whatever it takes to keep their Million Dollar Secret.”

5. Adolescence

Official Synopsis: “When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: What really happened?”

4. Pulse

Official Synopsis: “As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together – even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own.”

3. Devil May Cry

Official Synopsis: “In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game and from the vision of Adi Shankar, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.”

2. Love on the Spectrum

Official Synopsis: “Love on the Spectrum is an insightful and warm-hearted series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. In its third season, this U.S. based series tells the stories of unique and diverse individuals — including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces — searching for something we all hope to find, love.”

1. Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer

Official Synopsis: “Young women who worked in the sex industry were disappearing from New York City and Long Island and their families were desperate for answers. Then in 2010, female remains were found in the Gilgo Beach area of Long Island, leading to a string of additional discoveries at a virtual dumping ground steps away from New York’s busiest beaches. Despite all of this, the case of the “Long Island serial killer” remained unsolved for 13 years — until July 2023, when a major break came after corruption was rooted out within the police responsible for the case. From two-time Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus (Lost Girls) comes the definitive look at the twists and turns in a case that dominated headlines, and is still developing in real time.”