Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Country Star Who Helped Her When She Couldn’t Afford Award Show Dress

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about the significant support she’s received from female artists throughout her career, particularly highlighting a touching gesture from Lady A vocalist Hillary Scott during her early days in Nashville.

In a recent conversation with People magazine, the 31-year-old performer, currently headlining her inaugural arena tour, recounted a meaningful interaction with Scott, 39, that occurred when she was just beginning to establish herself in the country music scene.

“She really became a mentor for me early on, and I couldn’t afford a dress to an award show in Nashville,” Ballerini shared. “She let me come over and raid her closet, and she gave me a hand-me-down dress that she had worn. I felt so pretty because she took the time to dress me for this event, because she wanted me to feel seen, and she wanted me to feel good going into these moments.”

This act of kindness exemplifies the broader support network Ballerini has experienced in Nashville. “I think one of the things that made my music work early on was the fact that women that came before me didn’t just hold space for me, but they were loud about it for me,” she told People.

Beyond Scott’s generosity, Ballerini acknowledged other influential women who have championed her journey. She mentioned Shania Twain inviting her to perform at Stagecoach, Taylor Swift promoting her debut EP before her breakthrough single reached the Top 40, and Trisha Yearwood checking in during quieter moments. Little Big Town members Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman have also been consistent supporters.

Fairchild, who collaborated with Ballerini as co-writer on seven tracks for her latest album Patterns, emphasized the singer’s importance in the genre. “We really need Kelsea in country music. Women need someone to tell their stories, now more than ever,” Fairchild stated to People. “She’s deeply connected to what her fans are going through. That’s a gift, and it’s the reason why she’s selling out arenas.”

Ballerini’s arena tour represents a significant achievement within a genre where female artists have historically faced barriers. According to People, a recent study revealed that women accounted for only about eight percent of songs played on country radio in 2024, underscoring the challenges female performers continue to encounter.

“Historically there’s not a lot of women in our genre that have made that jump to arenas,” Ballerini noted. “I had to do it right because I couldn’t fail — not just for myself but because I want to contribute to the history of women in country music.”

The “First Rodeo” singer has also maintained a humble appreciation for those who inspired her career, regardless of her own growing success. “I never want to act like I’m too cool to be in a room with someone that I’m actually freaking out about, even after I get to know people,” she explained.

Ballerini, nominated for multiple honors, including entertainer of the year at the upcoming 2025 ACM Awards, continues to build on her musical legacy while acknowledging those who helped pave her way. Ballerini continues to enjoy professional success alongside a fulfilling relationship with actor Chase Stokes, whom she began dating in early 2023.