‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Casts Christopher Gorham in Key Role

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage might be adding some tension for the titular couple with its latest casting.

TVLine reports that Christopher Gorham will appear in the final two episodes of the first season, airing on Thursday, May 15.

The Covert Affairs alum has been cast as Mandy’s new boss, Scott, “whose romantic history with her starts to complicate her life.” What this could mean for Emily Osment’s character is unknown, but since the Young Sheldon spinoff has been renewed for a 22-episode second season, it likely won’t cause permanent complications. But that doesn’t mean it won’t get interesting, at least for these final episodes.

Gorham shared photos from set on Instagram earlier this week, noting that he “can’t say much, yet, but I CAN say that the @georgieandmandycbs family they’ve created on Stage 25 is as welcoming, warm hearted, and hilarious as any I’ve had a chance to visit. If you haven’t been watching, start. You’ll be glad you did.”

As of now, not too much has been revealed about the Season 1 finale, which will be two episodes airing back-to-back. The logline per CBS shared that “Mandy’s forced to confront a long-running lie.” It should be an interesting hour and one that will more than likely set up Season 2 in some way. How Scott will fit into this picture will be something to look forward to.

Gorham can most recently be seen in fellow freshman CBS series Matlock, as well as NCIS: Los Angeles, Accused, Leverage: Redemption, The Lincoln Lawyer, One Night in Miami…, and Insatiable, among others. Whether or not his role on Georgie & Mandy will go beyond Season 1 remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he continued to cause trouble for the couple as the series goes on.

These final episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will be entertaining to see, and knowing that another season is on the way makes it even better. There is no telling what will happen, but with the finale only a month away, fans won’t have to wait too long for Christopher Gorham’s introduction. In the meantime, new episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.