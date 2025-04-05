3 Most Promising ABC Shows That Are Currently in the Works

ABC may have only one new show so far set for the 2025-26 season, but the network has plenty of shows in development.

There are several sitcoms and dramas in the works, and although many of them have been in development for a while, that doesn’t mean that they still aren’t happening.

As of now, ABC has renewed much of its current scripted lineup, sans The Conners, which is ending this season, and freshman medical drama Doctor Odyssey, which remains on the bubble. While this could make it difficult for new shows to air, ABC has already ordered 9-1-1: Nashville, and it’s possible one or two new shows coming despite not having any pilots in contention. That being said, these following shows are the three most promising in the works at the alphabet network.

Untitled Ally McBeal Sequel

The ‘90s Fox legal drama was announced to potentially be getting a sequel series on ABC in 2021. The following year, star Calista Flockhart was revealed to be on board for a new series, which was officially in the works at the network. As of now, there hasn’t been any update, but there also isn’t any word on there not being a new series, so there is still some hope.

Ally McBeal ran for five seasons from 1997 to 2002 and comes from famed producer David E. Kelly, who is also known for Doogie Howser, M.D., Chicago Hope, Boston Legal, Big Little Lies, and Big Sky, among many others. The sequel was to follow a young Black woman who joins the series’ law firm right out of high school and was to be written and produced by Karin Gist. Whether or not it will ever happen remains to be seen, but anything is possible.

Untitled Scrubs Reboot

(Photo by Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The long-awaited Scrubs reboot could be coming soon to ABC. In December, it was announced that areboot from creator Bill Lawrence was in early development. While it’s unknown who from the original series, which spent the final two seasons on ABC, Lawrence previously shared he was “interested in where these characters are that many years later.” He wanted to focus on how the medical world has changed since the show ended in 2010.

Many actors have expressed interest in returning for a new series, including Zach Braff, on the condition that Lawrence was attached. Not too much has been revealed as of yet, but the writers’ room should be in full swing by now, so it’s possible more information will be revealed soon.

Untitled The Rookie Spinoff

(Disney/Mike Taing) NATHAN FILLION, LISSETH CHAVEZ

As The Rookie continues to be a success on ABC, the network is eyeing another potential spinoff. The first spinoff, The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash-Betts, only ran for a season before getting canceled, but it seems like ABC is wanting to continue to expand the universe.

It was announced in December that ABC was looking to do another spinoff, this time set in Washington state as opposed to Los Angeles like the first two shows. It would follow “a male cop who is stepping into a new phase of life in his second act.” The Rookie creator, EP, and showrunner Alexi Hawley told PopCulture.com in January that he was writing the script for the series, so fans will just have to see what comes from it.